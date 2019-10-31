Motorola’s foldable Razr looks like a blast from the past in first-ever leaked images

While some vendors are attempting to establish a new paradigm for smartphone design, others are content using the technology to prey on our nostalgia. I’m sad to report that it’s working. On Thursday, a series of images leaked online purportedly revealing the final design of Motorola’s upcoming foldable Razr.

This isn’t the first time that Motorola’s new Razr has leaked (not even close), but as we approach the official reveal in November, the first legitimate press renders appear to have made their way online. The first, which you can see at the top of this article, was shared by prolific leaker Evan Blass on Twitter this morning, and the rest were published on the Dutch-language site Mobielkopen, which also claims to have obtained the phone’s specs.

According to Mobielkopen (and a few other leaks which it cites in its article), the foldable Razr will feature a 6.2-inch, flexible OLED screen as the primary display when the phone is open. There will also be a second screen with limited functionality on the outer shell of the phone (just like on the Razr V3) at 600 x 800 resolution:

Image Source: Mobielkopen.net

As for specifications, Mobielkopen says that the foldable Razr features a Snapdragon 710 CPU, an Adreno 616 GPU, 2,730 mAh battery, and at least two storage options: 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage and 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage. Previous leaks have suggested that the phone could be priced at around $1,500.

Image Source: Mobielkopen.net

This is as comprehensive of a leak as we’ve seen of Motorola’s foldable Razr, but there’s still plenty we don’t know. With the reveal scheduled to take place on November 13th, and the flood gates seemingly open, it seems inevitable that we’ll get an even clearer look at the phone before Motorola takes the stage.