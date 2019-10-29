Samsung brought some of the best Galaxy Note 10 features to the Galaxy S10

If you read our review of the Galaxy Note 10 this summer, you know that we consider it to be one of the best phones on the market, Android or otherwise. It is an appreciable upgrade over the Galaxy S10, both in terms of specifications as well as features, but this week, Samsung began rolling out a software update for S10 devices in the United States that brings some of the best features of the Note 10 to its slightly less capable sibling.

Perhaps the most exciting addition is that of Samsung DeX for PC, which makes it easier than ever to sync your S10 with your PC or Mac and transfer files from one to the other by simply dragging and dropping. If you plan on using this software, you can go ahead and download the app from SamsungDeX.com right now. And if you prefer to connect to your computer wirelessly, Link to Windows is also now available on the S10 family.

Other new features include AR Doodle (for adding augmented reality drawings to your videos), a built-in video editor, and Night Mode for the front-facing camera. Plus, both the Samsung Pass and Messages apps have been upgraded as well to make them “more versatile and convenient” on the S10 devices.

All of these features are currently being rolled out to Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, and S10 5G phones. If you have yet to receive the update, give it a few days, as not every carrier is releasing the update at the same time.