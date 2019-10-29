First reviews of Apple’s new AirPods Pro are overwhelmingly positive

While some Apple rumors never quite pan out, the recent rumors we saw regarding Apple rolling out a new pair of AirPods were right on the money. As anticipated, Apple yesterday officially introduced AirPods Pro, a next-gen version of its popular wireless earbuds.

AirPods Pro improve upon the current design in a number of ways, with Apple noting that they feature active noise cancellation “and superior, immersive sound.” The sound quality on the existing AirPods was solid, so it will be really interesting to see what AirPods Pro bring to the table.

One of the more intriguing aspects of Apple’s new AirPods Pro is that it introduces a slight redesign of the existing form factor. Personally, Apple-branded earbuds have never quite fit my ears comfortably, with the current AirPods design being the lone exception. That said, I’m curious to see if the new AirPods Pro design marks a step forward or backward in terms of comfort and everyday use.

Though AirPods aren’t slated to hit store shelves until tomorrow, some folks were granted early-access courtesy of Apple. In turn, we’ve already seen a few unboxing and review videos pop up online that are definitely worth sharing. Indeed, with the AirPods Pro priced at $249, you’ll definitely want to check these reviews out before placing your order.

Right off the bat, we have an informative review from noted reviewer Marques Brownlee. Aesthetically, it’s instantly obvious that the new AirPods Pro are a bit bulkier than previous iterations. Not only do they appear to be shorter length-wise, but they’re also a bit larger width-wise, as evidenced by the photo below:

Image Source: Marques Brownee

As far as sound quality is concerned, “the noise cancellation is pretty decent,” Brownlee notes. “I’d say it’s about on-par, if you get a good seal, with the Beats Solo Pro that I’ve been testing, which are on-ear headphones. I mean, honestly, they’re better than I expected from any sort of earbuds.”

Another review from SuperSaf can be viewed below:

And in case you’re still on the fence, here’s another AirPods Pro review to round things out: