OnePlus 8 Pro leaked months before its reveal in detailed renders

Two weeks ago, one of Twitter’s most prolific smartphone leakers, Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks), teamed up with CashKaro to give us an advance look at the OnePlus 8. This was before the Chinese vendor had even officially announced the OnePlus 7T Pro, and now, just weeks later, Hemmerstoffer has returned with renders of the OnePlus 8 Pro, which, if accurate, provide a complete picture of the spring 2020 flagship OnePlus lineup.

Hemmerstoffer shared the renders with 91mobiles this time around – a site which has hosted several major Android phone leaks in the past. Save for a few subtle changes, the OnePlus 8 Pro looks similar to its younger sibling, which in turn was visually very similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro.

91mobiles reports that the OnePlus 8 Pro will feature a 6.65-inch display with a hole-punch camera, suggesting that the pop-up camera of the OnePlus 7 Pro has been retired. OnePlus has already confirmed that all of its future phones will feature 90Hz displays, so we can safely assume that the 8 Pro will as well. As for the back panel, OnePlus seems to be sticking with the vertical triple-camera array, but a 3D time-of-flight sensor has been placed on the panel to the left of the array (along with some other unknown sensors), while the LED flash sits below it.

As you can see in the video above, the speaker grille to the side of the USB-C port has been redesigned (just as it had on the OnePlus 8), while the top of the device just has a single mic and no pop-up camera. All in all, the design will be much the same as it was throughout 2019, so the software will probably be the star of the show.