iOS 13 has already been installed on more than 50% of all iPhones

Even with all the chaos surrounding the launch of iOS 13 – which included a string of rushed beta releases, a whole host of bugs and issues, and an expedited rollout of iOS 13.1 – Apple says 50% of its iPhones are already running on iOS 13. This announcement comes less than one month after Apple seeded the first version of the software update to the public, which goes to show just how accustomed Apple fans are to staying up to date.

Breaking down the adoption numbers further, Apple reveals that while 50% of all iPhones have been updated to iOS 13, the percentage of recent devices (those introduced within the last four years) to make the jump is even higher at 55%. But the iPad lags behind slightly, as only 33% of iPad owners have moved on to iPadOS.

On their surface, none of these figures are especially shocking, as Apple has always reported strong adoption rates from its customers, but the sheer number of problems that bubbled up during the beta period make the numbers all the more impressive. After all, Apple was forced to push up the release date of iOS 13.1 by several days just to get iPhone users off of the initial release as quickly as possible, and yet half of all users still upgraded.

Of course, Apple’s adoption rate stands out even more when compared to Android, where the 9.0 Pie release has just finally eclipsed 10%… even as Android 10 has been out for over a month. In fact, Android 10 doesn’t even appear on the distribution dashboard yet, so we can safely assume its spread is extremely limited.

Apple is currently working on iOS 13.2 to add additional features to the operating system and iron out any of the bugs that it didn’t get around to fixing in iOS 13.1 and the subsequent minor releases in the weeks since.