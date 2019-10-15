Working out regularly is the only way to breed tangible weight loss results. Unfortunately, a plateau is inevitable at some point. We’ve all been there — and if you haven’t, you will. One way to bust through one of these plateaus is by upping the ante and buying a sauna suit to make your excruciating workouts that much more grueling. You don’t want to get into the short-sighted and unhealthy method of nearly starving yourself, but a sauna/weight loss suit can allow you to continue your same routine while cutting more calories. It’s almost like an exercise cheat code of sorts. If you want to get more out of each workout, take a look at some of the best sauna suits on the web right now. They’ll certainly help in both the short and long term.

Best Sauna Suit for Men

Men looking for a reliable sauna suit to keep off that winter fat should consider purchasing the Kutting Weight Sauna Suit. This suit will help you increase your metabolism, detox your immune system, sweat more, and in turn, burn more calories. It’s made with SweatTech elastic neoprene that contours to your body during your workout, while the mesh material around your arms and sides makes the suit flexible, lightweight and breathable. The suit is scientifically proven to help you lose weight, with studies showing it can increase metabolism by up to 20.8% and facilitate weight loss by up to 40.4%. With this sauna suit, you’re getting a weight loss suit that you know works, period.

Best Sauna Suit for Women

The BRABIC Women’s Full Body Shaper Sport Sweat Neoprene Suit is a great option for women looking to shed a few extra pounds in a pinch. This neoprene suit also features sections of mesh around the armpits and crotch for increased breathability and smell reduction. The thigh-high design helps target your stomach, back, butt, and thighs for a smooth curve and defined waistline. The sauna-like effects of the suit stimulate perspiration, increase your metabolism, and facilitate weight loss during each and every workout.

Best Sauna Suit Shirt

If you think you’ll feel a little claustrophobic wearing a full-length sauna suit, this Neoprene Weight Loss Sauna Suit Workout Shirt from Junlan is a viable alternative. Made with a neoprene fabric that helps you sweat by heating your upper body up like a sauna, this shirt is the perfect way to lose additional belly fat and tone your midsection. The long raglan sleeves give you a wider range of motion so you can perform your workouts without any hindrance. It’s comfortable enough to wear for long stretches of time and can be worn as a girdle underneath your workout clothes for a non-intrusive way to shed some extra pounds without having to switch up your workout routine.