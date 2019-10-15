Did you miss yesterday’s roundup of the best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free? Well go back and check it out because there are still a few apps left in that post that are free downloads. Once you’re done with that, come back here and you’ll find six fresh paid iOS apps that are all freebies for a limited time.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional features that require in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed or use that feed to create an email alert so you’ll be notified as soon as these posts are published and avoid missing any sales.

Landscape Video Converter

Normally $2.99.

How do you deal with editing and displaying vertical video footage? With people shooting so much video with their smartphones, more and more vertical video is being produced. But if you’re sharing your video on YouTube, or showing it on a standard 16:9 landscape screen, it looks unprofessional. This app provides the ultimate solution for it: it adds a landscape background with a blurred, scaled duplicate of the video. The app provides options to adapted blur-level, brightness and scaling mode of the background layer. This will make your portrait, vertical video look great and professional!! In addition, the app provides several other features which make it a one-stop video editing app:

– Crop, rotate and scale videos

– Get and add sound to the video

– Trimming of videos

– Change the speed of the video … and with the upgraded version of the app, you can save your videos in your Album so that you can share them on YouTube, Instagram etc! Have fun!

Download Landscape Video Converter

Kintsugi

Normally $19.99.

Whether you’re new to cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) or an expert, Kintsugi is personalized talk therapy software that leverages machine learning to unearth new insights about you. Simply speak into the app, and let us do the rest. Kintsugi promotes clinically-proven techniques to tackle daily stress, anxiety, and depression. Look to grow, be mindful, and promote self-peace with Kintsugi. — LETTERS: “I can’t tell you how wonderful I think this is! I’m a firm believer of therapy and just having the right tools available can make a big difference.”

— JENNY M. “My family grew up in the midwest and there was only 1 therapist for the whole town. It was terribly unfair and your app will provide access to those who may need it most.”

— MEAGAN G. “Tracking my journaling through intelligent voice-recorded notes is genius.”

— ALEX F. — BENEFITS:

– Feel heard and understood

– Non-judgmental and supportive AI

– Easy access 24/7

– View your mood over time

– Learn more about your emotional triggers

– Read anonymized community inspirations

– Mindful breathing minute-timer

– And much more! We’re here to support your journey and growth, don’t hesitate to reach out if you need anything! We are honored to support you.

Download Kintsugi

moméNT

Normally $0.99.

moméNT is an app for shooting and making retro film camera date stamps. It’s very simple. Just click on each photographic style icon and you will be automatically matched with various filters and date stamps, with this software, you will be able to use your iPhone and iPad to capture important moments and create beautiful photos, moméNT we provide, including 750+ kinds of random unique effects for you to use, including lomo, 8mm/35mm film, rainbow, light leakage, black and white, retro, exposure, cool colors, warm colors and other effects, Make your photos more full of imagination. ◉ KEY FEATURES

• Contains 750+ kinds of random used filters.

• Make photos more exciting gorgeous dazzling films.

• For a variety of themed photo effects editor to use.

• Date stamped with a traditional film camera.

• Add slogan with classic photo frame.

Download moméNT

Stardash

Normally $1.99.

This is a 2018-remastered version of the original game. Now with MFI gamepad support, slightly improved gameplay, but all the good old fun of the original version. See if you have the skills of the 90’s arcade games, survive the many levels by running and jumping, collecting coins, and unlocking special Temple levels. Stardash is all about gameplay thrown at you in awesome retro graphics and original chiptunes. ** OTHERS SAY: “all the ingredients needed for platforming excellence” – iFanzine “Orange Pixel nailed everything they were going for in this veritable symphony of old school gaming.” – Appolicious “back to my early years, playing my favorite platform games” – unbound gamer “if you’re not gonna grab this, you will miss something truly wonderful” – app-score

Download Stardash

Countdown App : Date Of Death

Normally $2.99.

Life only once, to live without regrets.So always cherish every moment of this life This application will predict the date of death based on a person’s date of birth. Do you want to try? In order to remind you to always live useful for society Feature:

– Estimate your date of death depend on your birthday

– Horror sound background

– Countdown until your date of death

– Effect animation background: snow, butterfly, falling leaf

– Local notification everyday your date of death

– Headstone with your avatar, name and date of death

– Share result to friend and social network

– Scan QRCode

– Easy create message by beautiful card to your darling

– Note beautiful memories with your darling (places, video, pictures)

– Countdown big event with your darling (ex: first date, weeding date, birthday…) Disclaimer:

– This app is for entertainment purposes. Don’t worry about the results.

– Even if you delete the application, it is not possible to change the result unless you buy in-app purchase

– You need allow application access camera or album gallery to take photo

Download Countdown App : Date Of Death

UDAX

Normally $9.99.

Access your Coinbase Pro / GDAX account using your account’s API keys with streaming price information in real time. Your keys are stored securely in your iOS Keychain and never communicated to anyone except Coinbase, and only ever over a secure, encrypted connection.

Download UDAX