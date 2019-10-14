Lugging box after box when you’re trying to move is actually the worst. Why do you think none of your friends jumped at the chance to help you move in exchange for pizza and beer? Even if you’re contemplating hiring movers next time, you’ll still need an easier way to move things from place to place. That’s why getting some sort of rolling storage unit will save you stress and time. Whether it’s just a small cart to go to the grocery store with or a library style cart to bring along when you’re doing laundry, having something on wheels is never a bad thing. We’ve highlighted some of the best rolling storage units to entice people to come help you move next time.

Best Rolling Crate

Ideal for teachers who have papers and books to carry, the dbest products Quik Cart Wheeled Rolling Crate can store up to 80 pounds of things. It has a telescopic handle, so you can adjust it to your height. The whole crate is collapsible, so you can make it reach up to 17.5″ or minimize down to 3″ for when you want to store it. It has two wheels and you can stack things on top of the box, making moving more efficient as the lid can hold up to 250 pounds. It is made from heavy-duty aluminum and plastic and can be used as a seat or stool.

Best Rolling Cart

Boasting three shelves for additional storage, the Olympia Tools 85-188 3 Shelf Collapsible Service Cart can lock open or lock close. It can collapse to 8″ wide, allowing you to store it safely. There are two comfortable handles, so you can hold on easily from either side. Each shelf can hold up to 50 pounds and when it’s open, it measures 34″ x 15″ x 26 1/8″. It’s on top of four swivel wheels, making it very convenient to bring from place to place. Make sure to keep your hands clear of the storage area when folding it shut.

Best Rolling Shopping Cart

If you’re just heading to the grocery store to pick up a few things, don’t even bother picking up a cart when you get there. Bringing along the Helping Hand Deluxe Stair Climber Cart will help you get your shopping done faster and will stop you from putting random stuff in the cart. With a rolling three wheel design, you’ll get up steps and curbs without a problem. It is crafted from durable metal and can hold up to 60 pounds. You’ll be able to see in the storage area, so moving things around is simple. It can also fold almost flat, for an easier time storing it.