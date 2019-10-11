Best Portable Washing Machine

Nobody actually enjoys washing their clothes, especially if you have to leave your home to do so. Rather than grabbing a stack of quarters, heading to a laundromat, sitting and waiting for your stuff to finish before you have to put it in the dryer, you can remove this headache in your life by getting a portable washing machine. Perfect for RVs, camping, dorm rooms or smaller homes and apartments, a portable washing machine gives you the option of not having to do laundry while other people are folding their delicates right next to you in public. If you’re sick of hand washing your clothes or just want to have laundered clothes quickly, selecting any of these washers can give you a clean outlook on laundry, pun intended.

Best Twin Tub Laundry Machine

You’ll be able to wash and dry your clothes at the same time if you opt for the Best Choice Products Portable Compact Twin Tub Laundry Machine and Spin Cycle. It can hold up to 13 pounds of laundry, meaning you can do a load of wash that’s eight pounds and put another on spin cycle to dry that’s five pounds. It’ll only take about 15 minutes to do wash and five minutes to put on a spin cycle. There’s a gravity drain system that allows the water to drain automatically. It has a filter to collect hair and lint. The 300W machine is powerful, but the noise it makes is surprisingly soft. The overall dimensions are 23″ x 13.5″ x 26″.

Best Large Capacity Laundry Machine

Don’t worry about hand washing again, thanks to the Giantex Portable Mini Compact Twin Tub Washing Machine. These dual tubs can hold a whopping 17.6 pounds of clothes and towels, meaning you can let them pile up in your hamper well before you need to wash them. It has turn knobs that allow you to control the settings for timers for the washer, timers for the spin cycle and selecting the cycle. It boasts 300W of washing power and 110W of spinning power while saving you money.

Best Value Laundry Machine

Easy to monitor, the COSTWAY Washing Machine is portable and compact. All you need to do is put the clothes in, fill it with water, set the timer and it’ll start washing. There is a drain tube which easily lets the water out, so you don’t have to do it yourself. The lid is clear, so you’ll be able to see where your laundry is at during the process. It’ll wash for up to 10 minutes and spin for five with a control timer to meet your different needs. This is a great option for anybody looking for a cost-effective machine.