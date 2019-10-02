Pixel 4 to get brand new Pixel Buds 2 wireless earbuds

The Pixel 4 rumor frenzy continues with a brand new development that doesn’t necessarily concern the upcoming fourth-gen Google phones. Google is reportedly going to launch a brand new version of its Pixel Buds earphones, tentatively named Pixel Buds 2, that will replace the first generation that arrived a couple of years ago.

Like Apple, Google launched its own wireless headphones to make up for the absence of the 3.5mm headphone jack, which went away when the Pixel 2 arrived. The Pixel 4 will also lack a headphone jack, not that we expected Google to resurrect the audio port. However, the Pixel Buds aren’t exactly AirPods alternatives. For starters, the two earphones are connected with a wire. Secondly, the devices can translate other languages in real-time, a feature that’s not available on the AirPods or competing devices.

It’s unclear at this time whether the Pixel Buds 2 will have the same design as their predecessor, or whether Google is making real AirPods rivals that are cord-free. In fact, not much is known about this new Pixel accessory to begin with. All we have is the word of an anonymous source who told 9to5Google that Google plans to launch a new model.

Apple did the same thing earlier this year, releasing an updated AirPods version that comes with an optional wireless charging case. A more important AirPods update is also rumored for the near future, though it’s not clear exactly when Apple’s third-generation AirPods will hit store shelves.

Google will likely unveil the new Pixel Buds at the October 15th Pixel 4 event, which will bring us plenty of other hardware made by Google, including new Nest products for the home as well as new Chromebooks. The Pixel 4 will be the star of the show though, despite the fact that we already know everything there is to know about Google’s next flagship.