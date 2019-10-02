Best Handsaw to Use in the Yard

It’s fall so that means your trees are about to start turning beautiful colors. But before you know it, those branches will be getting bare and you’re going to need to think about trimming some dry wood and branches. Now you can always use the wood that you’re cutting off for certain projects or for firewood. Depending on your skill, you may just want to buy wood that’s the correct fit for your task. Whether you’re doing some woodworking at home or cutting down branches, a trusty handsaw is needed. Having a handsaw at your disposal means you can get any wood cutting job done in your backyard, basement or garage. After you’ve taken a look at the three options we’ve highlighted below, it’s time to go take care of those pesky branches.

Best Bow Saw

Perfect to cut through dry wood and lumber, the Bahco 10-24-51 24-Inch Ergo Bow Saw is a solid purchase for anyone. It features an innovative tensioning mechanism for high blade tension and straight cutting. It’s meant for construction sites and other tough terrains. The saw itself has hard point peg toothing that can break through the wood without much effort. The easy and durable handle is comfortable to hold and has knuckle protectors while the outer part of the saw is made of high quality steel tubing. You can also buy this in 21″ or 30″, depending on which you prefer.

Best Electric Handsaw

For those who prefer to have the saw do the work for them, there’s the BLACK+DECKER PHS550B 3.4 Amp Powered Handsaw. This device has a 4,600 SPM motor and comes with a six-foot cord. It can cut through wood, metal or piping, giving you a lot of versatility. You can also change blades without using a tool, showing more of its flexibility. Purchasing this handsaw also comes with a storage bag, large capacity blade and a metal cutting blade. It comes with a two-year limited warranty, so you can try it almost risk-free.

Best Foldable Handsaw

If you need your handsaw to be portable, then the Corona RazorTOOTH Folding Pruning Saw is just what you’ve been looking for. These three-sided razor teeth cut five to six inches in diameter, which will handle small to medium branches. The co-molded handle is ergonomically designed to fit into your hand safely and securely. The 10-inch blade is curved for faster cutting and there are up to six teeth per inch. The teeth are impulse hardened for a longer shelf life and the blade folds into itself for easy storage.