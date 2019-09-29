Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Sep. 29)

The start of a new month means an influx of content on Netflix, and October is no exception. September ended a bit more quietly than usual for the streaming service, but with new seasons of Big Mouth and Peaky Blinders, as well as the debut of the sci-fi superhero series Raising Dion, this should be a great week.
Beyond all the original content, there are also dozens of licensed movies and shows coming to the service this week, such as Bad Boys (and its sequel), Ocean’s Twelve and Thirteen, Superman Returns, The Pursuit of Happyness, and, last but certainly not least, Good Burger, which is a masterpiece and will be the first thing I watch.
Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of September 29th, 2019:
Arrivals
Monday, September 30th
- Gotham: Season 5
- Mo Gilligan: Momentum — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Tuesday, October 1st
- Carmen Sandiego: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Nikki Glaser: Bangin’ — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- 93 days
- A.M.I.
- Along Came a Spider
- Bad Boys
- Bad Boys II
- Blow
- Bring It On, Ghost: Season 1
- Charlie’s Angels
- Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle
- Cheese in the Trap: Season 1
- Chicago Typewriter: Season 1
- Crash
- Exit Wounds
- Good Burger
- Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
- Honey 2
- House of the Witch
- Lagos Real Fake Life
- Men in Black II
- Moms at War
- No Reservations
- Ocean’s Thirteen
- Ocean’s Twelve
- One Direction: This Is Us
- Payday
- Rugrats in Paris: The Movie
- Scream 2
- Senna
- Signal: Season 1
- Sin City
- Sinister Circle
- Supergirl
- Superman Returns
- Surf’s Up
- The Bucket List
- The Flintstones
- The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
- The Island
- The Pursuit of Happyness
- The Rugrats Movie
- The Time Traveler’s Wife
- Tomorrow with You: Season 1
- Trainspotting
- Troy
- Tunnel: Season 1
- Unaccompanied Minors
- Walking Out
Wednesday, October 2nd
- Living Undocumented — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Ready to Mingle (Solteras) — NETFLIX FILM
- Rotten: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Thursday, October 3rd
- Seis Manos — NETFLIX ANIME
Friday, October 4th
- Big Mouth: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Creeped Out: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- In the Tall Grass — NETFLIX FILM
- Peaky Blinders: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Raising Dion — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Super Monsters: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Super Monsters: Vida’s First Halloween — NETFLIX FAMILY
Saturday, October 5th
- Legend Quest: Masters of Myth — NETFLIX FAMILY
Departures
Tuesday, October 1st
- A.I. Artificial Intelligence
- All the President’s Men
- Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
- Bring It On: In It to Win It
- Cabaret (1972)
- Casper
- Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
- Cloverfield
- Deliverance
- Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood
- Empire Records
- Evolution
- Forks Over Knives
- Frances Ha
- Free State of Jones
- Get Carter
- Gremlins
- Hoosiers
- Impractical Jokers: Season 1
- In Bruges
- Julie & Julia
- Lakeview Terrace
- Midsomer Murders: Series 1-19
- Obsessed
- Pineapple Express
- Platoon
- Quiz Show
- She’s Out of My League
- The Dukes of Hazzard
- The Nightmare
- The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
- The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
- Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Saturday, October 5th
- Despicable Me 3
We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going from Netflix in October, plus a full calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s originals movies and shows.