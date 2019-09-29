Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Sep. 29)

The start of a new month means an influx of content on Netflix, and October is no exception. September ended a bit more quietly than usual for the streaming service, but with new seasons of Big Mouth and Peaky Blinders, as well as the debut of the sci-fi superhero series Raising Dion, this should be a great week.

Beyond all the original content, there are also dozens of licensed movies and shows coming to the service this week, such as Bad Boys (and its sequel), Ocean’s Twelve and Thirteen, Superman Returns, The Pursuit of Happyness, and, last but certainly not least, Good Burger, which is a masterpiece and will be the first thing I watch.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of September 29th, 2019:

Arrivals

Monday, September 30th

Gotham: Season 5

Mo Gilligan: Momentum — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tuesday, October 1st

Carmen Sandiego: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Nikki Glaser: Bangin’ — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

93 days

A.M.I.

Along Came a Spider

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Blow

Bring It On, Ghost: Season 1

Charlie’s Angels

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle

Cheese in the Trap: Season 1

Chicago Typewriter: Season 1

Crash

Exit Wounds

Good Burger

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Honey 2

House of the Witch

Lagos Real Fake Life

Men in Black II

Moms at War

No Reservations

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

One Direction: This Is Us

Payday

Rugrats in Paris: The Movie

Scream 2

Senna

Signal: Season 1

Sin City

Sinister Circle

Supergirl

Superman Returns

Surf’s Up

The Bucket List

The Flintstones

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas

The Island

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Rugrats Movie

The Time Traveler’s Wife

Tomorrow with You: Season 1

Trainspotting

Troy

Tunnel: Season 1

Unaccompanied Minors

Walking Out

Wednesday, October 2nd

Living Undocumented — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ready to Mingle (Solteras) — NETFLIX FILM

Rotten: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Thursday, October 3rd

Seis Manos — NETFLIX ANIME

Friday, October 4th

Saturday, October 5th

Legend Quest: Masters of Myth — NETFLIX FAMILY

Departures

Tuesday, October 1st

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

All the President’s Men

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Cabaret (1972)

Casper

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Cloverfield

Deliverance

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood

Empire Records

Evolution

Forks Over Knives

Frances Ha

Free State of Jones

Get Carter

Gremlins

Hoosiers

Impractical Jokers: Season 1

In Bruges

Julie & Julia

Lakeview Terrace

Midsomer Murders: Series 1-19

Obsessed

Pineapple Express

Platoon

Quiz Show

She’s Out of My League

The Dukes of Hazzard

The Nightmare

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Saturday, October 5th

Despicable Me 3

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going from Netflix in October, plus a full calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s originals movies and shows.