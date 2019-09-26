Leaked email from Elon Musk suggests Tesla might set a new quarterly record for deliveries

Despite some well-publicized problems with early Model 3 production, Tesla over the past few months has picked up the pace considerably. Indeed, Tesla over the past few quarters has made impressive production strides across the entirety of its product line.

During the most recent quarter, for example, Tesla managed to deliver 95,200 vehicles to customers across the globe, a figure which set a new quarterly record for the electric automaker. Naturally, the figure was achieved on the strength of impressive Model 3 sales. And now comes word that Tesla during the current quarter might manage to eclipse even that figure.

In an internal email obtained by Electrek, Elon Musk told employees that the company might be able to deliver 100,000 vehicles to customers before the end of the quarter.

“We have a shot at achieving our first 100,000 vehicle delivery quarter,” Musk’s email reads, “which is an incredibly exciting milestone for our company!”

Per usual, Musk is also urging Tesla employees to do everything in their power to help the company boost deliveries as much as possible. Hardly a surprise, Musk in the past has urged employees to put the pedal to the metal towards the end of the quarter. With that said, Electrek relays that Musk wants the company to prioritize deliveries to customers who can take receipt of a new vehicle as quickly as possible.

If Tesla can, in fact, see quarterly deliveries reach 100,000 units for the quarter, it would undoubtedly mark a huge accomplishment for the company, especially given the bevy of naysayers who have long doubted Tesla’s ability to ramp up production in a meaningful way.

As a point of reference, Tesla during the fourth quarter of 2018 delivered 90,700 units, which is to say the company might see a delivery increase of more than 10% in under a year.