Did you catch yesterday’s roundup of the best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free? We hope so because there were some terrific apps in there — though some of them are still free downloads, so go back and grab them if you missed it. We’ve got another great roundup for you on Wednesday, of course, and you’ll find all of today’s best freebies listed below.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional features that require in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed or use that feed to create an email alert so you’ll be notified as soon as these posts are published and avoid missing any sales.

Plus: Business Calculator

Normally $0.99.

• Clean design – very simple

• Voice input – very powerful

• Intuitive editing – to assist your thinking

• Saveable sheets – to store your ideas • Advanced functions – magically hidden not to bother:

– Links and formulas

– Mortgage and cashflows

– Multiple sum ‘Plus’ is ideal for your day to day calculations: tax, income, tips, sales, costs, discounts, mortgage, budget and credit; and brings advanced functions when you need them. Voice recognition for: Chinese, English, French, German, Indonesian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Turkish.

Download Plus: Business Calculator

Kids Paint

Normally $0.99.

A multitouch painting app for kids with random brush sizes and colors! Once you start the program, you will be shown a black canvas, just start painting! Shake the device to clear the screen! • Reviews •

If you do happen to have little ones, this is simply a must. Your floors, walls, carpets, couches, and important documents will thank you!

– BriefMobile My baby loves drawing and the random brush color of this application makes it more entertaining. simple to use, my kid just need to draw and shake the mobile phone to erase the drawing!

– AppConsumer

Download Kids Paint

Videos in Video

Normally $5.99.

The FAST and EASY-TO-USE video editing application! Videos in Video is an easy video editor with fast editing features with which you can place multiples videos, photos and music within an existing video, it will turn your videos into professional looking edited movies and it can be shared on Instagram, Facebook, Youtube, Flicker and Email in seconds; here are some of the amazing features: Easy-to-use to join, crop, cut, rotate and flip videos & photos

Support adding videos, photos, and music as many as you have into one video (no video volume and time limitation)

Shape your videos and photos in any shape

Cut out any unwanted moments

Crop videos/images and adjust scale (precise frame-by-frame cropping)

Rotate videos/images by ANY degree

Adjust placement and size of photo/video with easy drag

Adjust transparency of photo/video

Synchronize image in video showing time and set duration time

Generate excellent video output

Share multi video montages in seconds

No internet connection required

Superior customer support and updates HOW TO USE: 1) To merge multiples videos/photos into one video, tap the plus sign icon (+ Button) to add videos/photos from your camera roll. Hold and drag the video clip icons to rearrange the order; 2) To cut unwanted video moment, firstly tap on the video clip, click on “Edit” button from the menu and then select “Crop & Cut”, select the video portion with precise frame-by-frame and then mark “Start” & “End” time to remove the unwanted moment;

3) To delete a video clip, tap the video clip and then press the garbage can icon;

4) To delete the whole project, tap on the background video and then press the garbage can icon;

5) To add music, tap the “Music” button, and then tap “Add music”. You can adjust the volume of the music video with the volume controller.

Download Videos in Video

Stream Music Player

Normally $1.99.

Stream was created to give you a seamless listening, managing and syncing cloud music experience. It allows you to create a personal streaming service with cloud storage like Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive and Yandex.Disk to save space on your device and have access to all of your music. How it works?

Upload all music to your favourite cloud storage then use Stream to connect and enjoy your music anywhere. Add your music to your device without iTunes, easy and fast using local WiFi transfer or download music to your iPhone to play it without internet (Offline mode). It’s a multi-cloud system therefore you can stream lists of music regardless where they are stored. Access your favourite music across all your devices: iPhone, iPad, iPod library, Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, Yandex.Disk and your computer. Stream your music with in advanced and powerful media player. Music player:

– Full featured media player

– Sleep timer

– Lock screen playback controls

– Background music playback

– Equalizer with BassBooster

– Over 20 realistic EQ presets

– Stylish audio Visualizer

– Fine scrubbing

– Album cover art Playlists:

– Create your own playlists Media Library:

– Import music from your iPod library

– Tabs for Songs, Albums, Artists Manager:

– Wi-Fi Transfer

– Download and upload music, pictures, archives from

– Box

– Dropbox

– Google Drive

– OneDrive

– Yandex.Disk

– Move, rename or delete tracks & songs

– Search by artist, title, album

– Create and manage folders

Download Stream Music Player

iShrug: Text Faces for iMessage

Normally $0.99.

Surprise your friends with original text faces!

The largest collection comprises:

¯_(ツ)_/¯ Shrug & amusing emotions

=^･ｪ･^= Cute animals (cats, bears, dogs etc.)

ヾ(-_- )ゞ Different actions and more! iShrug will show up in the app drawer in the Messages app (like stickers):

• Open an existing conversation thread in Messages or start a new conversation.

• Tap on the App Store icon next to the conversation box and then tap on the four dots to open your app drawer, which houses all installed iMessage apps and stickers.

• Tap on the iShrug icon (ツ)

• That’s all!

Download iShrug: Text Faces for iMessage

Affirmations For Anything

Normally $0.99.

Affirmations for Anything is the ultimate positive affirmations app that can easily help you to improve your life in all areas. It’s easy to stay focused on your goals and dreams by using this app each day. Included are hundreds of wonderful affirmations that focus on Motivation, Health, Confidence, Defeating Depression, Success, Forgiveness, Healing, Wealth and Anything else you can think of! Get excited, because this powerful app is your easiest and most convenient way to live a better, happier and more fulfilled life. Fill Your Brain with Positive and Uplifting Thoughts Easily transform your life with positive affirmations. How you think on a consistent basis has a powerful effect on your life. With this app, you have access to world class affirmations that can easily be implemented into your daily routine to program your mind for joy, abundance, health and much more! Imagine how much more exciting your mornings can be when all you have to do to start the day off right is put on your headphones, choose your favorite playlist and hit play! You would then enjoy listening to your favorite affirmations, recorded in your own voice with your hand selected favorite background music. Affirmations are a powerful and proven way to get great results in your life. They help condition your mind to think more positively and attract the things you are focusing on. What makes this app so immensely powerful is the ability to create as many playlists as you want while recording the affirmations in your own voice! This custom tailored affirmation playlist will have more significance to you and therefore be more effective! You can easily make playlists that focus on accomplishing your specific dreams and goals. If you want to focus on your health, you can listen to your healthy affirmations. If you want to focus on being motivated, you can listen to your motivational playlist. You will never get bored of listening to the same affirmations over and over again. The only limit to the affirmations you can create is your imagination! Affirmations also help program your mind for success. Instead of listening to all the negativity in the world, create your own success by listening to helpful affirmations that focus on the best that life has to offer. Use your affirmations daily so that they will become real in your subconscious mind. Make it a daily habit to listen to your success affirmations and watch your life flourish. Inspire yourself to be healthy. Live the energy filled and vibrant lifestyle that you want to live. Create your own healthy affirmations or choose from our large selection. Good health is a vital priority for a great life, and affirmations are an easy way to start programming your mind to make smarter and healthier choices each day. Great Features Included:

· A wide variety of beautiful background music choices.

· Beautiful graphics and animations featuring a tree of life that will grow bigger the more you listen to your affirmations.

· The ability to record affirmations in your own voice.

· You can create and record as many affirmations as you want and edit them easily at any time.

· Auto-repeat affirmation button. More Great Features:

· You can create as many playlists as you want and organize the order that they are in.

· A convenient countdown timer.

· You can manually read through your affirmations if desired.

· You can easily organize the order of your affirmations.

· There is a random play button, which will play your affirmations in a random order in order to keep things fresh. Are you excited to see just how good you can be when you start putting your mind to it? Are you ready to be thriving and vibrant in your life? Join the millions of other people who are harnessing the power of affirmations to bring their life to the next level.

Download Affirmations For Anything