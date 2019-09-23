Amazon to introduce new wireless earbuds and a high-end Echo device this week

Amazon is planning to release a new pair of Alexa-powered wireless earbuds, according to a new report from CNBC. Interestingly, the device is said to boast an accelerometer which would provide the backbone for a number of fitness-oriented features Amazon plans to include.

Specifically, the report notes that Amazon’s headphones will “be able to monitor things like distance run, calories burned and pace of running.” From what we can gather, it seems like Amazon’s wireless earbuds will be something of a cross between Apple’s AirPods and a standard fitness tracker. All in all, it sounds like a rather smart strategy.

Amazon’s interest in rolling out a pair of earbuds isn’t all that surprising given that Amazon has never been afraid to enter brand new markets. What’s more, the success of products like the Apple Watch shows that there’s an incredibly strong demand for accessories with a bevy of fitness and health-oriented features.

CNBC adds:

The Amazon earbuds will need an Apple or Android phone to use them, as they don’t come with built-in cellular connectivity. The new earbuds are expected to be priced below $100, this person said, undercutting competing products from Apple or Bang & Olufsen.

Details regarding a release date remain hazy, but we’ll likely be able to fill in all of the missing pieces later this week when Amazon hosts a hardware event in Seattle on Wednesday.

As for other items we might see Amazon announce in just a few days, a report from earlier in the summer relayed that Amazon has been working on a higher-end version of its Echo smart speaker with sound capabilities more commonly found on pricier speaker systems. There have also been rumblings about Amazon introducing some sort of advanced voice-activated robot.