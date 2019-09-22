Delta has an incredible fare sale through Wednesday with flights as low as $97

Regular travelers probably don’t associate the idea of sales and low-fares with a carrier like Delta Airlines, which are more in the wheelhouse of a low-cost brand like Southwest that offers up flash fare sales on the regular.

Nevertheless, that’s exactly what Delta has going at the moment — a fare sale with deals that start as low as only $97, though they come with a few important catches.

One is that you’ve only got until September 25, to lock one of these fares in. Just as important to know: These are Delta basic economy fares, a classification that leaves several things to chance. You’ll be assigned a seat at check-in, for example, and you’ll be stuck in the last boarding group and thus will probably have to gate-check your luggage.

If you can be fine with those limitations, though, there are some great deals to be had. In most cases, they’re fares that are meant for travel happening sometime between October and February 2020, and the deals include a $97 round-trip offer in basic economy between Atlanta and Nashville; a $99 round-trip offer between Los Angeles and San Diego; a $117 offer between Austin and Cincinnatti; and a $127 offer between Seattle and San Jose.

The full list of routes and discounted fares offered can be found on Delta’s sale website. Of course, just because a fare that’s discounted here looks pretty low doesn’t mean you won’t find a comparable offer elsewhere — one that may also have some of the perks like earlier boarding that you’re denied through this Delta sale. Speaking of those basic economy limitations here, savvy travelers should be able to easily get around them using certain co-branded credit cards that offer perks like early boarding, luggage benefits and the like.

If you decide these deals are worth it, though, remember — you’ve only got a few more days to decide, as the fare sale is only good through Wednesday.