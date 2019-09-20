Not only is eating a paramount human need, but it’s also one of the best pastimes for some. Whether you like to host dinner parties at your home every weekend or like to try a new restaurant out once a week, it’s hard to argue that food isn’t a major part of our society as a whole. If you’re someone who enjoys the former, you’re obviously going to need a reliable set of silverware for your guests. Even for those who don’t host all that often, well, you’re still going to need something to eat with right? So if you’re looking for new, inexpensive silverware for everyday use — or that special occasion — let’s look at some of the best silverware sets on the web. Unless of course, you prefer eating with your hands.

Best Silverware Set for Decor

Clearly, there is a value placed on aesthetics when it comes to silverware. If you’re looking for a high-quality, stylish set, the Oneida Tuscany 45-Piece Flatware Set is a great option. Made of 18/0 stainless steel, this high-quality set is designed with a scroll-like, stylized grapevine that winds its way from the band-accented tip end to the narrow point of the neck, where it dissolves into an elegant mirrored finish. It’s dishwasher safe and never needs polishing, and is backed by a limited lifetime warranty. The full set includes eight dinner knives, eight dinner forks, eight salad/dessert forks, eight soup/cereal spoons, and eight teaspoons, in addition to two serving spoons, a serving fork, a butter knife, and a sugar spoon.

Best Black Silverware Set

While the traditional steel-colored silverware remains a staple of elegance, switching it up with some sleek, black silverware could also do wonders for your aesthetic. If you do want to try something new, the LIANYU 20-Piece Stainless Steel Black Flatware Cutlery Set for Four is an intriguing choice, to say the least. This premium silverware set is made with rust-resistant and durable stainless steel. The black, shiny, metallic look helps give your dinner table a sleek makeover. You don’t have to worry about color fading or chipping, either, as the cutlery is made with Vacuum Electroplating technology to embed the color within the silverware. Each set comes with four dinner spoons, dinner forks, dinner knives, salad/dessert forks, and teaspoons.

Best Value Silverware Set

From a value standpoint, the Cambridge Silversmiths Swirl Sand 20-Piece Flatware Silverware Set is a great choice. This simple, cost-effective set is made of high-quality 8/10 stainless steel and a brushed finish that won’t come off in the dishwasher, so you don’t have to ever worry about polishing them. They come in a few different styles, and each set includes four salad forks, four dinner forks, four dinner knives, four dinner spoons, and four teaspoons, in addition to a 25-year warranty to ensure quality and overall durability.