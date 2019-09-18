Best Decorative Rocks and Stones for Landscaping

Give the outside of your home a specific and spectacular look when you add decorative rocks and stones to your garden beds and driveway. Outfitting your yard with stones and rocks will help you save on mulch and can provide you with a distinguished design. Many people see a stone-filled driveway and think about being down at the beach and how the ocean is close by. Others like to decorate the areas around their pools with decorative rocks to give it a more rustic feel. So however you’d like to outfit your yard, there’s decorative rocks and stones for you. We’ve highlighted a few options below to give you an idea of what’s out there.

Best Landscape Rock

For a natural appearance to place in your garden, the Emsco Group Landscape Rock really rocks, pun intended. These rocks are a perfect way to cover up any utilities, like sprinkler valves, pipes, wells and other structures that can be unsightly. This architectural rock has an authentic look and comes in either sandstone, granite or a detailed texture. This rock is 14″ x 14″ x 10.75″ and the Emsco Group has a wide array of rocks, so you can outfit your entire area with different sizes, shapes and colors. These can all withstand extreme weather and this rock comes with two stakes to anchor it into the ground.

Best Landscape Pebbles

A perfect layout for your driveway, garden beds or walkways, the Exotic Pebbles PMS0510 Polished Gravel can work just about anywhere. This pebble mulch is great for indoor and outdoor usage, as it can be used in an aquarium or near a pond in your backyard. They are available in mixed colors, so you can get different looks if you buy multiple packs. Each pebble measures 3/8 of an inch and each package weighs a little over five pounds. These will last and won’t deteriorate over time.

Best Multi-Purpose Gems

Now if you’re looking for something that will look great indoors, outdoors, or that you can use for other projects, you should check out the Hypnotic Gems Polished Natural Stones. These Brazilian stones come in various different sizes, as the small ones measure 0.75″ to 1.25″ and the large ones measure 1.75″ to 2.75″. The mix contains 27 different material types, so you be able to display a nice array. You’ll get about 40 pieces per pound and each package is a two pound bag. These can be used for home decor, jewelry, art, or crafts and will always look nice.