While there are plenty of fancy oscillating tower fans out there today, there’s really nothing like a classic ceiling fan. What makes a ceiling fan so useful is the simple fact that it can be used as both an effective cooling and lighting method. If you don’t have a ceiling fan or want to exist your current, outdated — or unsightly — model, you can always opt for one of the many great deals on the web. Let’s take a look at some of the best ceiling fans — both in quality and price. You’ll be ripping down your old one before this article is finished. Try not to do that, though.

Best Overall Ceiling Fan

The Hunter Indoor Ceiling Fan with light and pull chain control has everything you’d want in a classic ceiling fan. It comes with a pull chain to turn it on and off and adjust the speed and you can control its dimming with a handheld remote or wall control. It also comes with a three-inch and two-inch rod to help measure the proper distance to the ceiling as well as maximize airflow. The fan comes with two 60 watt candelabra incandescent bulbs, as well as an LED light kit with two dimmable LED bulbs if you choose to go in that direction.

Best Ceiling Fan with LED Lighting

Speaking of LED lights, they not only provide far better lighting, but they also save you a good amount of money on your electric bill. If you want a fan that utilizes high-power LED lighting, the Minka-Aire F844-DK, Light Wave 52″ Ceiling Fan with LED Light Kit is the perfect option. With a 139 RPM motor and three distressed Koa blades for maximizing air movement, this fan is powerful enough to cool any room. But it’s the lighting that really separates itself from the competition. It comes with a 17 watt dimmable LED light module in an etched lens and a three-speed, handheld remote with full range light dimming in order to give you the perfect lighting every time.

Best Ceiling Fan for Smaller Rooms

When you factor in cost, the Westinghouse Lighting 7876400 Alloy 42-Inch Gun Metal Indoor Ceiling Fan provides the best bang-for-your-buck. This 42-inch fan is ideal for smaller rooms in the house, typically up to 100 square feet. Despite its size, it’s quite powerful, as it contains a 153-millimeter by 10-millimeter silicon steel motor with dual capacitor and three adjustable fan speeds. And with a reversible switch for year-round use, you’ll certainly be getting your money’s worth with this fan.