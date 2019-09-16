Best Microfiber Cleaning Cloth

Are you in the business of buying paper towels to last you until the end of time? If you’re not a doomsday preparer, you probably aren’t. And, if you’re like most people, you don’t want to waste paper towels on regular household chores. That’s why getting a microfiber cleaning cloth to help you dust, clean up spills, or polish your car is a perfect addition to your home. Made of material that won’t scratch your surfaces, the microfiber cloth is lightweight and great for just about any job. Plus, you can save the environment by using less paper towels each year. We’ve found three of the best available packs on the internet, so you don’t have to use an old undershirt to dust (like I’ve been known to do).

Best Large Quantity Pack

Whether you know you’ll need a lot of microfiber cloths or you’re doing a supply order for a camp or office, the SimpleHouseware Microfiber Cleaning Cloth 150 Pack is a great option. They come in four different colors: blue, green, yellow and orange. The non-abrasive cloths protect paint and coats on any surface. Each one can hold up to eight times its weight and they dry quickly. Each one measures 12″ x 16″, giving you plenty of surface area to clean with. They are made up of 15% nylon and 85% polyester and can be used for a variety of jobs.

Most Versatile Cleaning Cloth

Meant to be used all throughout your house and garage, the Zwipes Microfiber Cleaning Cloth can clean without the need of chemicals. It can clean and dust your kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and car, making it the perfect companion for any household chore. It is constructed of 110,000 fibers per square inch and each one measures 12″ x 16″. They can be washed with cold water and dried low in the dryer. They dry in half the time as a normal dish cloth does. You can use them as a face cloth, hand towel or cleaning rag. They come in packs of 12, 24, 36 or 48.

Best Cleaning Cloth for Your Glasses

If you’re like me and have less than stellar eyesight, you wear contacts or glasses. But is there anything more annoying than smudging your glasses and not being able to quickly clean them? By keeping the MagicFiber Microfiber Cleaning Cloth in your pocket or purse, you won’t have to worry about that anymore. With the extremely soft microfiber, it will remove dirt, oil, grease and smudges off a ton of different surfaces. It’s perfect for cleaning off screens, such as your TV, computer, or phone. There won’t be any scratches, marks, or lint left behind.