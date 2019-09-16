We’ve got a great roundup of paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free to kick off the new week. There’s truly something for everyone in Monday’s roundup, including some wildly popular games and a video editing app you’re going to love. We have no way to tell how long each of these deals will last though, so definitely hurry up and download them for free while you still can.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed or use that feed to create an email alert so you’ll be notified as soon as these posts are published and avoid missing the sales we cover.

Videdit – Handy Video Editor

Normally $0.99.

With Videdit, you can edit your videos in a lot of ways and make them more awesome and different. === SIMPLE AND EASY TO USE ===

Choose the video from Photo, Select a way of editing, handle it and save or share it. === RICH FEATURES ===

+ Trim unwanted parts of the video

+ Crop the video into any size

+ Splice videos and images with 100+ transition animation effects

+ Mosaic a part of the video statically or dynamically: select the shape and type, adjust the blur intensity and speed of moving, drag the handler and move to blur the selected part of the video

+ Add some text into the video with rich text effects

+ Adjust the color and effect of the video with dozens of filters

+ Take a picture from the video

+ Tuner by which to adjust the pitch and volume of the sound within the video, distort the sound, and add reverb to the sound make the sound have some special effects

+ Dub for the video and support to adjust the volume

+ Add special audios into the video with over 200 sound effects

+ Adjust the playback speed of the video

+ Replay a selected segment of the video and flexibly set count of loop and the the speed of playing

+ Let the video playback in reverse order

+ Zoom in or out the video

+ Rotate or flip the video and support 3D rotation at any angle

+ Compress the video

+ Convert the video into GIF

+ Create a picture-in-picture video

+ Add borders to video with rich border material

+ Add stickers to video

+ Support collage of videos with rich background textures

+ Paint on the video: select color and width of brush, draw, undo, redo, erase

+ BlingBling for the video and make them full of brilliance: automatically detect highlights, add spot and star streaks and flexibly adjust their quantity, rotating speed and strength

+ Add particle effects for the videos: over 100 particle effects templates and rich particle texture images,

flexible adjustment of various parameters of particle emission. Use your imagination to add surprises to your videos.

+ Add magnifier for video: flexibility to select the area to be enlarged and adjust the magnification and display position of the magnifier

+ Distort video: provide a variety of distortion types

and flexibly adjust twist radius, force and center position

+ Reflect video: provide a variety of reflection filters and flexibly adjust the boundary and center position of reflection

+ Blend videos: provide 20+ classic blend modes: darken, multiply, color burn, linear burn, lighten, color dodge, linear dodge, overlay, soft light, hard light, average, difference, exclusion and so on; flexibly adjust the opacity, size and position of the foreground; exchange the foreground and the background; make the blended area into a variety of shapes

+ Erase video: you can flexibly select the erased area (eg. the watermark) by drawing directly on the video to erase the content on the fixed area, and the effect is better for the erased area with simple background color

+ Chromakey video: chromakey by which a block of a particular color (often blue or green) in a video image can be replaced by another color; tap the video image or the color-bar to select the replaced color; provide rich target color scheme: pure color, gradient color, texture image, photo or video; flexibly adjust the threshold sensitivity controls how similar pixels need to be colored to be replaced and the degree of smoothing controls how gradually similar colors are replaced in the image

… === QUICK RESPONSE ===

+ Real-time preview

+ Quickly generated

+ Support 1080P HD output === SAVE AND SHARE ===

+ May save videos to your camera roll

+ Easily share videos with friends

Flying Hamster

Normally $2.99.

Flying Hamster is a Playond exclusive. Download and subscribe to enjoy an ever-growing collection of wonderful games. 1.7 MILLION PLAYERS AROUND THE WORLD! WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR?

Game optimized for iPhone devices including high-definition graphics for Retina display!

———————-

Take control of Newton, the Flying Hamster in this action-frenzy horizontal shooter! Fly to save your girl across 6 levels full of various foes (animals, robots, aliens…) and beat the most ruthless bosses with any item you may find on your way. ▪ 6 unique environments packed with fun from the sunflower fields to the big Japanese city or crazy ancient Egypt

▪ 8 freaky weapons scattered among the levels (bananas, egg-bombs, beer…)

▪ 35 different enemies (sneaky penguins, anti-air cows, exploding foxes, ninja squirrels, toaster-robots…)

▪ 7 dreadful and unpredictable bosses

▪ A neat and powerful Soundtrack made from catchy tunes and killer guitar solos

▪ An unlockable Hard Mode specifically designed for veteran players

▪ 4 control modes designed for touch screen or accelerometer

Simple T for Twitter

Normally $3.99.

This is a third party twitter client based on twitter’s public APIs, with:

1) Clear & simple layout, optimized for all sizes, all interface orientations on support devices;

2) Significantly smooth scrolling performance;

3) Apple Watch support. Key features including:

– Homepage timeline;

– Recent replies;

– Clickable author, # tag, @ tag and webpage links;

– Reply, retweet, like, share and compose tweet;

– Search with promoted worldwide popular tags, twitter search rules and search history;

– Shortcuts for tweets by you, mentioning you and near you; On Apple Watch, it displays up to 64 tweets in your homepage timeline, with images.

Linn: Path of Orchards

Normally $2.99.

Linn: Path of Orchards is a Playond exclusive. Download and subscribe to enjoy an ever-growing collection of wonderful games. Step out of your conventional platforming habits and delve into the dynamic and rotating world of Linn, a modern puzzle platformer set in a fantastic and mysterious ancient world. You are in control of Aban, an exotic guardian of nature, on her journey through a lost sky temple. Help Aban on her divine mission to rejuvenate the ancient tree of light. Levels consist of treacherous dynamic platforms that make you rethink every move before you swipe your finger in any direction. Completing each level needs both timely reactions and logical thinking.

Video LUT

Normally $4.99.

– With this app, you can import your own LUTs and apply them to your images and videos. – Also, the camera is available for recording or taking photos using your own LUTs! – Many editing tools are available so you can color correct / color grade your videos and images.

And of course, you can create and export your own LUTs! Supported LUT formats: – DaVinci Resolve 3D Cube LUT (.cube)

– Autodesk 3D LUT (.3dl) You can import .cube, .3dl and 512×512 .png LUT tables.

You can also import or save cubes to iCloud, DropBox etc. Just use the Admin/Import button. – Visualize your imported LUTs

– Export them also as LUT images (.png)

– Email any LUT as .cube 16 & 32 (DaVinci Resolve 3D Cube LUT)

– Import directly zip files containing LUT files, unzip in other apps is not necessary.

– Match colors from images and build new LUTs. Don’t miss the included two new official conversion LUTs from FiLMiC Pro for processing their all-new Flat and LOG V2 gamma curves! Find them under Presets -> CONVRT Adjust settings: – Split Toning

– RGB Curves

– LAB Curves

– HSL sliders / curves

– Color Wheels

– Saturation

– Brightness

– Contrast

– Exposure

– Gamma

– Highlights

– Shadows

– Temperature

– Tint

– Overall Opacity All these settings can also be used to build new LUTs! Video Resolution: The app will save in the best possible format, the highest resolution for your iPhone, that means that if you have a video that is 4K it will save as 4K providing your iPhone is 6s, 6s+,7, 7+ or newer. But if your phone is older it will be saved in just the best possible resolution. This app will not resize up your video, so if your original video is 720p it will remain with that size. Apply any of the 700 LUTs included to your images and video files! I’m accepting requests for this app, send your request/ideas/issues to enriqueg@gmail.com and get them fixed/ implemented in the future versions! If you have iPad, get the “Video LUT for iPad” app instead of this app. This app has not In-App purchases, Ads or Subscriptions and never will!

You pay once a time and that is all! Almost weekly updates!

Wonder Blade

Normally $4.99.

Wonder Blade is a Playond exclusive. Download and subscribe to enjoy an ever-growing collection of wonderful games. – AppStore Game of The Day in US, UK and more than 30 Countries

– Reddit 2018 iOS Game of The Year

– TouchArcade 2018 iOS Game of The Year

– AppAdvice 2018 Best iOS Game “I can hardly believe I’m playing a game that’s so polished, so full of personality and clever ideas, and wrapped up in fantastic visuals and animations. This game released out of nowhere and brought with it a level of polish and gameplay refinement that is rarely seen in mobile games nowadays.” TouchArcade Game of the Week When the king says jump, you say “how high?”. When the king says fight, you fight. When the king says “save my princess from a villainous maniac and his castle-sized pet golem”, you say “what…?” What are you waiting for? Grab that trusty weapon of yours, free the princess and save the world, all before breakfast! With all those sweet combos, killer finishing moves and devastating magic abilities the bad guys won’t know what hit them. Don’t forget to wear a costume to make you a one-of-a-kind adventurer. Will you be a sneaky ninja, smacking enemies with a frozen fish? Or a lightsaber-wielding raccoon with a score to settle? It’s all up to you! High-speed cart chases through the forest, a fishing competition in the ocean, zombie hordes and high-tech soldiers, we’ve got it all! This world is full of thrills, mystery and surprises the likes of which you’ve never had before. What do you get when you cross a whimsical adventure, humorous characters and combat to die for? Wonder Blade – an awesome experience you won’t soon forget. The question is…

Are you ready? Features:

* A fascinating tale of butt-kicking, love and woe that doesn’t take itself too seriously.

* Spectacular combos, flashy finishing moves and butter-smooth animation.

* A variety of stages and experiences – more than just whacking bad guys with a sword.

* Bosses, mini-bosses, big bad guys and little bad guys, oh my!

* Ever rode a pig? A battlebot? A fire-breathing dragon!? Now you can!

* Collectible outfits and weapons.

* Unlock and upgrade badass skills as you level up.

* And that’s just a taste! You’ll have to discover the rest for yourself. Good luck, adventurer.

Ruya

Normally $1.99.

Ruya is a Playond exclusive. Download and subscribe to enjoy an ever-growing collection of wonderful games. A game of tranquillity through the art of matching cute characters in Ruya’s world of dreams. Visit surrealist landscapes, decorate yourself in flowers, and relax. A calming, minimalist experience, with amazing interactions and wonderful colour combinations to make you feel at peace. The ethereal, dreamlike soundtrack will tickle your senses and pull you into a state of inner peace. ====== “Ruya is full of love. Every little detail in the game, each animation, all of the meanings behind everything shows this. Its a relaxing puzzle game I love playing when I want to unwind.” – Jupiter Hadley “Ruya is different. Ruya is calm and quiet and meditative. Ruya might be a game about matching things, but it’s something more than that.” 8/10 – Pocket Gamer “Ruya is a fantastic gem of a puzzle game for those seeking a zen like experience.” 9.1/10 – AppAdvice ======= FEATURES

◆ Challenge yourself with 64 handcrafted puzzles. Swipe, slide, pop and release cute characters to progress and unfold Ruya’s memories. BEAUTIFUL & HEARTFELT

◆ Decorate Ruya in flowers as you play, and shake them off at the end of each level to purify Ruya’s mind.

◆ A heartwarming illustrated visual narrative that will have you smiling. SOUND

◆ Tweak binaural beats, allowing you to sink into a state of deep relaxation.

◆ The sound of rain, falling snow and whistling wind will help you to immerse in 8 surrealist dreamscapes. ======= **Tranzfuser Winner 2016**

**Causal Connect Asia 2017 – Official Selection**

**Game of The Show, Game Anglia 2017**

**Causal Connect USA 2018 – Official Selection**

**14th IMGA Global – Nominee**

HERO Unit

Normally $0.99.

HERO Unit is a Playond exclusive. Download and subscribe to enjoy an ever-growing collection of wonderful games. HERO Unit is a retro app-like text game that puts the player in the shoes of 911 dispatchers. Features:

– 21 Different callers and scenarios.

– No time restrictions.

– Multiple endings for each call.

– News articles that reflect your actions. “Rescue The World. One Person at a Time.” Some features: • You can get powerful shots by breaking the crates

• Select different characters with unique gameplay mechanics

• Select various levels with different platforms and obstacles

