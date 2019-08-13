Comfort is something that can’t be replaced. While comfortability is subjective, in a sense, there are certain things that are objectively comfortable. Take, for instance, a brand new, plush blanket. Sometimes laying on the couch or your favorite recliner isn’t complete without a blanket to snuggle on. Now, a full-sized queen blanket would be quite cumbersome, so you’re going to need something that you can “throw” around. Alright, the cat’s out of the bag now, we’re obviously referring to a classic throw blanket, one in which you can essentially use anywhere. Whether you need additional comfort for a long plane ride or something to nestle upon when you’re reading a book, a quality throw blanket is a must-have. Now, it just comes down to choosing one for yourself.

Best Throw Blanket

In terms of overall comfort, this Bedsure Fleece Blanket is a can’t miss item. The 50″x60″ throw blanket is stylish enough to keep in your living room full time, but where it really beats competitors is its softness. The 240GSM design makes it more lightweight and breathable than other classic plush blankets, so you’ll never get too hot when you’re under them. The double-sided design also gives you two options, in terms of softness, making it a versatile, comfortable, and inexpensive option.

Best Throw Blanket for Style

If you’re looking something a bit more stylish than a typical single-color fleece blanket, then the Chanasya Faux Fur Throw Blanket is your best bet. The 70″x60″ blanket is slightly bigger than your typical throw, but it also comes in a 50″x65″ option as well, giving you some leeway to place it on whichever type of furniture you see fit. Made of 100% microfiber polyester, this blanket is both comfortable and durable, in addition to its chic design that comes in a bevy of different colors.

Best Throw Blanket for Versatility

While the typical use of a throw blanket is, obviously, to keep warm, there are plenty of other uses you can get out of it, too. Whether it’s for a toddler’s bed comforter, an aesthetically-pleasing design for your living room, or even as a pet bed, throw blankets are versatile. Arguably, the most versatile of them all is this Eddie Bauer FairIsle Sherpa Reversible Throw. With measuring dimensions of 50″x70,” this 100% polyester reversible sherpa blanket is basically two blankets in one, at least when it comes to decor. It’s also one of the more comfortable throw blankets out there, giving you a multitude of options after purchasing.