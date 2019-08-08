Best Milk Frother

A lot of people can’t do much in the morning without first having coffee. Whether you’re someone who just love a hot cup of joe black or you prefer milk and six sugars, it has become a part of your day. But when you’re in the mood for something more exotic and milkier, a latte or cappuccino can really hit the spot. You can make your own lattes or cappuccinos at home with the help of a milk frother. Milk frothers whip up milk into a nice foam that create some of your favorite drinks. If you need to stir hot chocolate or just for mixing up a cocktail, a milk frother has a multitude of uses. Take a look at some of the best options out there with the three we’ve hand selected for you.

Best Handheld Milk Frother

Producing creamy foam quickly, the PowerLix Milk Frother is a handheld battery-operated device that’s perfect for your kitchen. It can be kept on the countertop as it comes with a steel stand. It’s lightweight and easily portable and doesn’t take up much room. The powerful 19000 rpm motor works quickly and the food-safe stainless steel whisk won’t rust. You need to heat the milk and then insert the frother and turn it on. Within 15 to 20 seconds, you’ll have a froth ready to drink. It also can be used on cold drinks to make things like milkshakes.

Best Dual Use Milk Frother

If you want a machine that will heat your milk and froth it too, check out the HadinEEon Milk Frother. It comes with two different whisks: one for heating milk and one for frothing it. If you want a latte, you can froth and heat the milk at the same time by installing the milk frothing whisk inside the milk heating whisk. You can also froth cold milk but pressing the ice button. It has a jug spout which makes pouring a synch and the automatic heater can heat your milk up to 140°F.

Best Induction Heating Milk Frother

Being able to heat your milk in the same container you pour it out of is a big time perk and the Breville BMF600XL Milk Cafe Milk Frother can do just that. It has adjustable temperatures so you can customize that per drink. It can hold up to three cups of frothed milk and you can make hot chocolate or any other type of flavored milk just by adding the ingredients to the jug. The jug sits on top of the induction heater and there are two interchangeable discs, one for cappuccinos and one for lattes, that you can use. You can store both of the discs on the machine itself, as there is a magnetic compartment in the back.