Xbox Games with Gold for August adds ‘Forza 6’ and ‘Gears of War 4’

It appears that Microsoft heard me whining about the recent output of free games on both Xbox One and PS4, as the August selection for Games with Gold is the best I’ve seen in ages. As this console generation begins to wind down, Microsoft has made two of its best exclusive titles free for the month of August. The first — Gears of War 4 — is my favorite game in the series, and the second — Forza 6 — is an incredible racing game.

Those two titles honestly would have been plenty, but the classic dungeon crawler Torchlight is being given away too, as is the underrated Castlevania: Lords of Shadow, which hit the Xbox 360 way back in 2010.

Here are the details on the availability of all the Xbox One and Xbox 360 Games with Gold for August:

Gears of War 4 ($29.99 ERP): Available August 1 to 31 on Xbox One

($29.99 ERP): Available August 1 to 31 on Xbox One Forza Motorsport 6 ($29.99 ERP): Available August 16 to September 15 on Xbox One

($29.99 ERP): Available August 16 to September 15 on Xbox One Torchlight ($14.99 ERP): Available August 1 to 15 on Xbox One and Xbox 360

($14.99 ERP): Available August 1 to 15 on Xbox One and Xbox 360 Castlevania: Lords of Shadow ($19.99 ERP): Available August 16 to 31 on Xbox One and Xbox 360

You’ll save about $95 if you pick up all four games, and can add up to 6200 points to your gamerscore. Also, keep in mind that each of the Xbox 360 titles are backward compatible with the Xbox One, so even if you don’t have an Xbox 360 on hand, you can still download all four games listed above. And as always, some of last month’s free games are still available if you hurry, so be sure to download them before they go back to being paid.