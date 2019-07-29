The feeling of getting a brand new puppy, in a sense, almost rivals that of having your own child. However, as the euphoria settles in, you’ll quickly realize you have to train your pup. Teaching a dog to behave can be burdensome at times, but if you do it correctly the first time, you won’t have to trouble yourself again and again. While many people opt for a professional trainer, it’s actually pretty doable on your own, depending on how much time you have on your hands. One way you can facilitate this process is through the purchase of an effective training collar. There are plenty of collars out there, but which one suits your particular needs? Let’s take a look at some of the best available.

Best Dog Training Collar for Harder-to-Train Dogs

Some dogs are harder to train than others. You’ve probably heard the term “You can’t teach an old dog new tricks,” and while this might just be a euphemism, it does ring true — to an extent. If you have an older dog or just a very stubborn young pup, you’re going to need something that caters to a dog that needs some tough love. The TBI Pro All-New 2019 Dog Shock Training Collar with Remote will definitely get the job done. What separates this collar from the others is distance — it can reach dogs up to 2,000 feet away, which is around 30 percent farther than other collars. It contains both vibration and shock training methodology, with shock intensity between levels of 1-100, ensuring you can get through to your dogs in a variety of different ways.

Best Dog Training Collar for Small Dogs

Sometimes smaller dogs can give you more trouble than bigger dogs. Many times, in fact, large dogs tend to be much more easy-going as they get older. If you happen to have a small ankle biter that’s a bit of a handful, try the Educator E-Collar Remote Dog Training Collar. Built specifically for small dogs five pounds and up, this device provides a better fit for smaller-statured animals and allows more configuration options than your standard dog collar. It’s 20% smaller, 20% lighter, and provides 20% less stimulation than the standard Mini-Educator dog collar, ensuring that it won’t be too much of a shock for your precious pup. So if you were a little leery about getting a shock collar for your small dog, fret no more — this perfectly sized device will work wonders.

Best Value Dog Training Collar

Last but not least, we have the DOG CARE Dog Training Collar, the best collar for those shopping on a budget. But don’t let its modest price fool you, this waterproof collar is equipped with three training modes, 0-99 adjustable static levels for a variety of different dogs, close to 1,000 feet of range, and nine-channel maximum control, allowing you to train up to nine dogs with a single remote. This remote is perfect for owners of two or more dogs or dog trainers and sitters who need to control multiple animals (additional collars sold separately).