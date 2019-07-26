If you’ve been drinking coffee for years now, chances are, you might be getting a little sick of it. Not only have you gained a massive tolerance to caffeine, but the flavor of regular coffee just isn’t doing the trick. Rather than going out and buying fancy, expensive drinks or risking your health on stronger energy drinks, there is one other option in mind — switching to espresso. It’s the real coffee drinker’s drink. Espresso is stronger, bolder, and more flavorful. The best part is, you don’t have to intake an obscene amount of liquid — one little shot is equivalent to a standard 8 oz. cup of java. If you’re planning on making the switch, we have a few great options for you.

Best Automatic Espresso Machine

Novice espresso drinkers will want to opt for something automatic, like this Nespresso Vertuo Evoluo Coffee and Espresso Machine with Aeroccino by De’Longhi. This machine is great for caffeine fiends looking to venture out into the world of espresso, as it makes both regular coffee and espresso. It’s capable of making traditional 1.35 oz. espressos, 2.7 oz. double espressos, and your standard 8 oz. coffee, in addition to some other niche options. The one-button design makes it simple for new baristas and it even comes with a complimentary welcome kit with a variety of delicious Vertuo capsules. Factor in the machine’s 54 oz. water tank and 17-capsule storage container, you have plenty of room to work with to get your new hobby started.

Best Espresso Machine for Real Baristas

On the contrary, espresso aficionados should look into something more authentic. For those with some experience brewing espresso, or simply don’t want to settle for anything less than what you’ll get at a real cafe, the Breville the Barista Express Espresso Machine is a fantastic option. With plenty of high-end features like dose-control grinding, an integrated conical burr grinder, micro-foam milk texturing, and digital temperature control, amongst others, this machine will make you feel like you’re working in an Italian cafe. It might take a little adjustment and it’s a bit pricey, but it’s certainly worth the time and effort, especially if you’re a self-proclaimed “espresso snob.”

Best Espresso Machine on a Budget

As you can see, espresso machines can get a bit pricey, but that doesn’t always have to be the case. This Mueller Espresso Machine for Nespresso Compatible Capsules is an inexpensive option that brews quality espresso at a fraction of the price of its competitors. For starters, it still delivers 20 bar pressure like some professional machines, giving your brews a taste that rivals high-end cafes. The single-serve machine takes only 25 seconds to preheat and utilizes a one-touch button system for an easy brew of either regular or double espresso. Plus, it’s a great energy saver, as it shuts down automatically after ten minutes of non-use.