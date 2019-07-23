If you own or have ever owned a dog, you know that they’re basically starving 24/7. This goes double for big dogs — if there were 48 hours in a day, they’d eat all day if they could. While feeding your dog non-stop would clearly make you an irresponsible puppy parent, there is no harm in giving your good boy (or girl) a few snacks throughout the day. In fact, it can actually be quite healthy for them — so long as you get them the good stuff. If you want your precious pup to live a long, flourishing life, you should consider getting them one (or more) of these dog treats below.

Best Dog Treat for Healthy Teeth

Unfortunately, dogs don’t have the luxury of going to a dentist (although, some humans are probably envious of that), so you’re going to have to ensure they keep their teeth healthy and strong in a different way. Thankfully, Greenies Original Regular Size Natural Dental Dog Treats can do just that. The texture of these treats helps clean your dog’s teeth down to the gum line to destroy plaque and tartar and, in turn, keep your dog’s breath smelling fresh. Packed with vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients, these veterinarian-recommended treats can help maintain your pup’s oral health for years. The regular size depicted is intended for dogs around 25-50 lbs, so if you have one that’s smaller or larger, you might want to look into their petite and large sizes.

Best Healthy Dog Treat

If you’re looking for an all-natural treat that your dog will love, Hill’s Ideal Balance Grain-Free Dog Treats are the perfect option. Made in the USA out of real beef and sweet potatoes, these treats have no fillers like grain or soy, or any preservatives or artificial flavoring, making them a great option for a snack between regular feeding times. It also presents essentially no risk — if you’re dog doesn’t like the treats, you can send back the rest of the unused snacks for a refund or replacement. Odds are, however, they’re going to love them.

Best Value Dog Treat

In terms of bang for your buck, these Crunchy Classic Natural Dog Treats from Old Mother Hubbard are the cream of the crop. If you’re looking to buy in bulk, this 3.8 lb bag of all-natural treats is both high in quality and modest in price. The brand certainly has longevity in their corner, as it’s been making dog treats since 1926. With a bunch of dog-friendly flavors like Chicken, Cheddar, and Char Tar in addition to their classic recipe, there’s no doubt your dog won’t be satisfied with these tasty treats as either a snack or training tool.