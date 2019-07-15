Elon Musk: Next-gen Roadster will have thrusters hidden behind the license plate

While Tesla has a few intriguing vehicles in the pipeline — from the Model Y to a rumored pickup truck — the company’s next-gen Roadster is undoubtedly the most exciting of the bunch. Originally introduced back in late 2017, the second iteration of the Roadster is nothing short of a speed demon with jaw-dropping specs.

Boasting a top speed of 250 MPH, the next iteration of the Roadster will reportedly sport a 0-100 MPH time of 4.2 seconds. The 0-60 MPH time for the entry-level model was initially advertised as 1.9 seconds, though Tesla recently modified that to 2.1 seconds. Raw acceleration aside, the Roadster will boast a mind-boggling range of 620 miles.

One of the more intriguing details surrounding the Roadster is a SpaceX Package that users can enjoy if they’re willing to pay for the upgrade. Detailing the package on the Ride the Lightning podcast recently, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the car was designed to outperform “Ferraris, Lamborghinis, and McLarens” across a range of performance metrics.

More specifically, Musk said that the SpaceX package will include cold gas thrusters for enhanced performance. Just a few weeks ago, Musk on Twitter said that the thrusters will “dramatically improve acceleration, top speed, braking, and cornering.”

Now as to how the thrusters will look, Musk took to Twitter over the weekend and said that they’ll be hidden behind the license plate.

SpaceX thruster package will be subtle. Hidden behind license plate. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2019

The entry-level Roadster will retail for $200,000 when it finally goes on sale, with Musk previously noting that the company plans to manufacture approximately 10,000 units per year.

A few months ago, Tesla released a little teaser clip of the Roadster 2, which you can check out below. And in case you need even more of a fix, we previously put together a compilation of all the Roadster pictures that have surfaced since the car’s introduction nearly two years ago.