Every free NES game added to Nintendo Switch Online in July 2019

One of the biggest disappointments of E3 2019 was that it came and went without Nintendo announcing any plans to bolster the Nintendo Switch Online free classic games library with SNES or N64 games. It did not seem all that likely, but it stings nonetheless, especially as we’ve once again dropped down from three to just two new additions for the month of July. Thankfully, the selection is somewhat better this month.

Plus, for the first time in a quite a while, Nintendo has improved the service with a brand new feature, which you can read more about below, along with details on the two games added to Switch Online.

Here’s the complete lineup of free NES games available for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers on July 17th:

Wrecking Crew: In the days before Mario and Luigi became sports stars in their downtime from saving the princess, they tried their hands as one-man wrecking crews. With a hammer as their only tool, take control of the brothers and set out to destroy ladders, rip out pipes, knock out walls and detonate explosive devices. But make sure to plan your path of destruction carefully, as each building is designed as its own clever puzzle.

Donkey Kong 3: Based on the third game in the enormously popular arcade series, Donkey Kong 3 introduces an exterminator named Stanley as he desperately tries to protect the flowers in his greenhouse from Donkey Kong. Armed only with a can of bug spray, Stanley must force Donkey Kong higher and higher into the greenhouse rafters until Donkey Kong is off the screen and the next stage is reached.

In addition to the free NES games this month, Nintendo is also adding a new Rewind feature that can be used with any of the 40+ NES games on the service. If you would rather rewind a few seconds than start over an entire level, you can now do so by holding down ZL + RL at any time to use the Rewind feature.