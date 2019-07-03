It’s not just you: Facebook confirms its site is having problems for many users

If you logged into Facebook today, you may have noticed that the site is acting a bit wonky. Pages are slow to load and many images on individual profiles aren’t showing up. The issues above aren’t just exclusive to Facebook, however. Users across Facebook’s suite of properties — which includes Instagram and WhatsApp — have reported similar usability issues over the past few hours.

Facebook hasn’t divulged the reason for the temperamental behavior but the social networking giant did acknowledge that some users are having trouble accessing their properties and that engineers are working hard to identify and rectify the root of the problem.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps,” Facebook relayed via Twitter a short while ago. “We’re sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”

Notably, the current issue doesn’t appear to be terribly widespread. Still, it’s rather embarrassing given that outages and loading problems appear to be getting more common for Facebook and its other properties. This past March, for example, Facebook experienced a server problem that led to the worst outage in company history, with some users unable to access Facebook or Instagram for upwards of 12 hours.

We’ll keep you posted if Facebook releases a statement regarding the current issues plaguing the site and its other properties.