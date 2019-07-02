Samsung just told us when the Galaxy Note 10 launches and teased its big redesign

It was only a few days ago that a report said Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 launch preparations were underway, with the company expected to hold its second annual Unpacked event in New York, on August 7th. That rumor made plenty of sense considering Samsung’s track record with the Note series, as some of the latest models were also unveiled during the same month. Guess what happened next? Samsung officially announced that its Note 10 event will indeed take place on August 7th, just as previously rumored, and that it’ll indeed take place in New York. In the process, Samsung also seemingly confirmed the phone’s major redesign.

Samsung doesn’t mention the Note 10 name anywhere in the teaser video below, or in its brief announcement

However, it’s abundantly clear the phone that’s being teased above is the Galaxy Note 10. The S Pen stylus, used to draw a hole-punch camera placed centrally along the bottom of the canvas, is the only remaining signature feature of the Galaxy Note line — the other one being the phone’s size, an advantage the Note series lost with the dawn of the all-screen handsets.

Getting back to that camera, we’re looking at a selfie shooter here, and that’s because Samsung’s flagship and mid-range phones feature multi-lens camera modules nowadays. The same goes for the Note 10 series, expected to deliver triple- and quad-lens cameras.

Also, the camera’s position, dead in the center, is a teaser that Samsung fans who follow Galaxy Note 10 rumors will easily recognize. The Galaxy Note 10 is said to feature a hole-punch Infinity-O display just like the Galaxy S10 phones. The selfie camera hole, however, won’t be found on the side of the phone, but right in the middle, like in this render:

Image Source: LetsGoDigital

Samsung says in its short press release that it’ll “unveil new devices design to take the Galaxy ecosystem connectivity to the next level.” It’s unclear what these devices might be, but the Galaxy Note 10 will be the star of the show.