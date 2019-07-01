We finished off June with a fantastic roundup of paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free for a limited time. Our work isn’t done though, and now we’re starting off July with an even better roundup. You’ll find seven different premium apps on sale in the list below, and they’re the best freebies out of the hundreds of discounted apps we sifted through on Monday morning. These deals could be done at any moment though, so definitely get in on the action and download them for free while you still can.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.



Crypto Push – Price Tracker

Normally $0.99.

Crypto Push is a cryptocurrency tracker with price updates on the app icon badge for quick viewing. Updates the price on the icon badge every 5-7 minutes. Prices on the badge are rounded to the nearest whole number and prices lower than 1 are not displayed. Sort the list of currencies by price, percentage changed over 1 hour, percentage changed over 24 hours, and percentage changed over 7 days. Swipe on the cryptocurrency item to share its information. Cryptocurrencies supported:

– Bitcoin

– Ethereum

– Ripple

– Litecoin

– Dash

– IOTA

– Monero

– NEO

– Bitcoin Cash

– Zcash

– Ethereum Classic

– NEM If you have a cryptocurrency you would like to see on there, shoot us an email at grassybananas@gmail.com Currency conversion options:

– USD

– AUD

– CAD

– CNY

– EUR

– GBP

– HKD

– INR

– JPY

– RUB

– SGD

Download Crypto Push – Price Tracker

Depth Blur Bokeh and Portrait

Normally $1.99.

[Depth Blur] is true depth aware blur (aka bokeh and portrait photo) tool for your photo. Unlike other apps which just support simple masking and blur, [Depth Blur] enables you to add depth(distance) to your photo and create really natural depth blur effect on your photo. Turn any photo into bokeh and portrait photo with this amazing tool! – True depth aware blur(bokeh) effect

– Add multiple depth masks

– Add background depth (rectangular, diagonal and radial)

– Finest mask creation

– Adopts iOS11 latest image processing • Add depth to your photo with multiple masks

• Create mask with precision

– Change brush and soft edge size

– Undoable

– Quick selection with single tap

• Apply depth to background

– Choose Rectangular or radial background

– Choose background distance

• Adjust aperture to change blur intensity

• change focus

• Supports project

– Resue your artwork

– Retouch your artwork

• Supports extension from Photos app

Download Depth Blur Bokeh and Portrait

Whirlpost

Normally $4.99.

Whirlpost, a classy and simple diary to capture your daily thoughts on your iPhone or iPad. From scribbling ideas and keeping lists, poetry, and daily journaling, when inspiration strikes, it goes on Whirlpost first. Write down every angle. Stay focused. Just write. Whirlpost is today’s stories and where creators create. Feature highlights: • Password Protection

• Time your sessions

• Fully encrypted if the device is protected with a passcode key

• Choose between different font styles and sizes. Notebooks

– Create notebooks for Goal Tracking, Journaling, Dream Diaries, and lists of favorite restaurants, music, and books

– Organize your notes with custom sizing, highlighting, and formats

– Reread, update, or add to notebooks in your library Whirlpost In Everyday Life

– Journal daily as a mindfulness and self-care practice for better wellness

– Have a notebook always in your back pocket for when you think of an idea or story

– Keep lists, reminders, and schedules organized, and have important information such as passwords kept secure, protected, and on hand Whirlpost In School

– Write notes during class so you don’t have to carry around a heavy backpack

– Jot down quotes and ideas from articles and books for research

– Keep your schedule or planner so you have a digital backup Whirlpost In Business

– Write daily to do list to stay on track for your goals

– Keep ideas handy for reference, and do long-form writing on the go

Download Whirlpost

C.H.A.D.

Normally $0.99.

Pool season never ends when you’re rockin’ the C.H.A.D. (Chillin’ Hottubbin’ and Drinkin’) animated sticker pack! This totally righteous pack includes 40 animated stickers that will add shock to your messages—but not your pool! Animated Sticker Pack includes: BONUS 4TH OF JULY

—

• Beer hugger: USA

• Sunnies: USA

• America mix

• Pinwheel: USA

• Popsicle: Rocket

• USA float WAVE 1

—

• Beer hugger: Aqua

• Pool lights: Aqua

• Pool lights: Flamingo

• Pool lights: Algae

• Poolside mix

• Popsicle: tropical

• Sun’s out

• Shaka: White

• Shaka: Brown

• Shaka: Black

• Sunnies: Aqua

• Sunnies: Flamingo

• Sunnies: Chlorine

• Sunnies: Algae

• Sunnies: Purple Haze

• Sunnies: Black Algae

• C.H.A.D. bubble: “OK”

• C.H.A.D. bubble: “Sick Brah!”

• C.H.A.D. bubble: “Dude”

• C.H.A.D. bubble: “Epic!”

• C.H.A.D. bubble: “Beer :30!”

• C.H.A.D. bubble: “Woah.” WAVE 2

—

• Beer hugger: Flamingo

• Pool float: Donut

• Pool float: Pineapple

• Pool ball

• Tan lotion

• Pool pistol

• Pinwheel: Summer Daze

• Popsicle: Apple, Berry, Grape

• Watermelon

• Cheeseburger

• Hot Dog

• Pool DJ

Download C.H.A.D.

Coyn

Normally $1.99.

Coyn — Simple, Secure, and Stylish way to manage your cash balance. Introducing the new feature: Coyn Share.

• Manage your money like it’s no one else’s business.

• A brand new experience to manage your daily expenses.

• Be the only one who tracks your cash expenditures and earnings.

• Traveling a lot? No problem! use Coyn to track all your cash expenditures and focus on your adventures!

• Never lose track of where and how you spent your cash

• Improve your financial wellness by defining budget and meeting the goals

– Use “Coyn Pin” feature to pin categories that are important to you and have them on you main screen to help you stay on budget

– Premium users to have Unlimited Accounts to manage their cash balance

– 3D Touch feature allowing users to add expense/earning quickly and also see the balance instantly

– Secure your Coyn using your fingerprint Use Coyn Share to:

– Manage expenses from your road trip with friends

– Report your business expenditures to your boss

– Pay your electricity/rent to your roommate

– Split bills at the restaurant

– or simply pay your friend for that cold beer! -“Keep your cash and your Coyn in your pocket.” Simplicity:

Coyn is all about efficiency. We spent days and nights testing the usability of Coyn so that you can experience the unique user-interface and enjoy managing your cash. Simply swipe up to add expenses and swipe down to add income! Privacy:

Coyn respects your privacy and will never allow your data to be posted to any websites, bank accounts, or cloud services. We don’t require you to log in or add your bank accounts. With Coyn you can focus on saving money and being on top of your cash expenditures and earnings and stop worrying about privacy and accounts FOREVER! Personalize:

Coyn is the most powerful tool for anyone who uses cash for daily expenses or even has cash incomes (gift cards, pocket money, etc.). It helps you to track your cash activities and keep the records only to yourself.

If you travel with cash or want to track business and personal expenses Coyn would be your best friend! In our newest version we introduced “Coyn Shop”. Everyday we hand pick best products from Amazon (more stores and resources coming soon) tailored to our users’ taste using our smart builtin Ai. Tap on Coyn Shop inside your Coyn app and discover amazing deals every day. Emojis are here and are taking over Coyn’s categories! Now it’s time to personalize your cash expenditures’ categories using your favorite emojis and personal touch to them

Download Coyn

Rapto

Normally $0.99.

Ever wished that you could turn your normal day into a rap song?

I’m guessing probably not.

But hey, this is the kind of thing you don’t know that you want in your life until you try it out! Rapto lets you create music using artificial intelligence & your camera. Simply point the camera towards any object around you and Rapto will use it’s inbuilt neural network to “understand” the object & create rap music! *Note – Rapto does not send images to any remote servers to do the image processing. You don’t even need an internet connection actually, so feel free to bring up Rapto next time you want to pass time in an aeroplane!

Download Rapto

AR Runner

Normally $0.99.

Run through checkpoints and set new records! Compete against other players worldwide! Play indoors or outside! AR Runner is a one-of-a-kind competitive augmented reality game. “Gets you moving, no matter where you are”

– The Washington Post “It’s short, fast, active fun, and an inventive use of ARKit”

– Macworld “Beat a world record without ever leaving your hometown”

– CNET “A blast with friends”

– Wareable –– 4 GAME MODES • Normal:

Activate the spots in a certain order • 30 Sec Rush:

Activate the most number of spots in 30 seconds • Enemies:

Activate the most number of spots while avoiding enemies • Wall Punch:

Activate the most number of circles by moving your device through them –– 4 FIELD SIZES, 6 FIELD SHAPES • Choose between different field sizes and shapes to match your environment and skills –– CHALLENGES • Put your skills to the test by completing 60 handcrafted challenges –– OTHER FEATURES • 36 LEADERBOARDS: See how you rank against other players • PHOTO MODE: Take a photo of your score using the in-game camera • Sync your progress using iCloud • Minimalist design • Universal app for iPhone and iPad • Immersive digital environments • No ads

Download AR Runner