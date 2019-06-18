iOS 13 will tell you when you’re about to delete apps with active subscriptions

Apple has just released the second iOS 13 beta to developers, ahead of the public beta release that should hit the airwaves in the coming weeks. Aside from the fixes and improvements, the new beta comes with several new features on top, including a neat new trick that you’ll only notice when it counts. The operating system will tell you when you’re about to delete an app that has an active subscription attached to it, potentially saving you some money in the process.

If you’re about to delete an app that you’re still paying for every month, the chances are that you’re not really taking advantage of your subscription. Once the notification pops up, you’ll be able to take instant action. You’ll have the option stop from deleting the app in case you still want to use the subscription on that device, or to cancel your subscription.

Never seen this alert before – Apple now tells you if an app you're deleting has a subscription still active. Good move. (Taken on iOS 13 beta 2.) pic.twitter.com/WU57nS8Ziv — Federico Viticci (@viticci) June 18, 2019

As you can see in the image above, the notification asks you if you want to keep your subscription for the app in question and tells you when the subscription will be renewed. Also, the message notes that the subscription will remain active, which means the service can be used on other devices. After all, there may be cases where you’d want to remove an app from the iPad and keep on the iPhone or the other way around.

Tapping on Keep will prevent the app’s deletion. Hit Manage Subscriptions, and you’ll be taken to a screen where you can unsubscribe from the service.

The feature can only work if you purchased your subscription directly from the app after you’ve installed it on your iOS devices. It’s unlikely that it’ll show similar notifications for services you’ve subscribed to elsewhere, as Apple has no way of knowing about the status of those subscriptions.

iOS 13 beta 2 is available for download from Apple if you’re a developer, or have access to a dev account. Unlike in previous years, a developer beta profile has not leaked, which means it’s a bit more difficult getting the beta on your device. But the good news is that iOS 13 public beta 1 is just around the corner, arriving at some point in July.