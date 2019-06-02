Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of June 2)

Another busy week for Netflix has begun, as the fifth season of Black Mirror is set to hit the streaming service this Wednesday. Unlike seasons 3 and 4, Black Mirror season 5 will have just three episodes, as did the first two seasons. We’re also getting new seasons of 3% as well as the show Designated Survivor, which Netflix picked up for a third season after ABC decided not to continue producing the show following season 2.

Unfortunately, we’re also losing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (surprise, yet another Disney movie) and District 9, so be sure to add both to your queue and watch these sci-fi hits before they vanish for good.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of June 2nd, 2019:

Arrivals

Monday, June 3rd

Documentary Now!: Season 3

Malibu Rescue: The Series — NETFLIX FAMILY

Tuesday, June 4th

Miranda Sings Live…Your Welcome — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wednesday, June 5th

A Silent Voice

Black Mirror: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

Thursday, June 6th

Alles ist gut — NETFLIX FILM

Todos lo saben

Friday, June 7th

Saturday, June 8th

Berlin, I Love You

Departures

Tuesday, June 4th

District 9

Wednesday, June 5th

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Thursday, June 6th

The Soloist

We’ll be back next week with another full slate of shows, movies, and specials coming and going from the streaming service. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going from Netflix in June.