Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of June 2)

Jacob Siegal
June 2nd, 2019 at 12:06 PM

Another busy week for Netflix has begun, as the fifth season of Black Mirror is set to hit the streaming service this Wednesday. Unlike seasons 3 and 4, Black Mirror season 5 will have just three episodes, as did the first two seasons. We’re also getting new seasons of 3% as well as the show Designated Survivor, which Netflix picked up for a third season after ABC decided not to continue producing the show following season 2.

Unfortunately, we’re also losing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (surprise, yet another Disney movie) and District 9, so be sure to add both to your queue and watch these sci-fi hits before they vanish for good.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of June 2nd, 2019:

Arrivals

Monday, June 3rd

Tuesday, June 4th

  • Miranda Sings Live…Your Welcome — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wednesday, June 5th

Thursday, June 6th

Friday, June 7th

Saturday, June 8th

  • Berlin, I Love You

Departures

Tuesday, June 4th

  • District 9

Wednesday, June 5th

  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Thursday, June 6th

  • The Soloist

We’ll be back next week with another full slate of shows, movies, and specials coming and going from the streaming service. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going from Netflix in June.

