OnePlus will pay you up to $449 to trade in your phone for a OnePlus 7 Pro

Shortly after officially announcing its OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone on Tuesday, the Chinese phone maker unveiled a trade-in program that could save you hundreds on the new phone. Starting at $669, the OnePlus 7 Pro is significantly cheaper than the flagship devices from most other vendors, but if you’re upgrading from another phone anyway, you may as well get some credit for it and make the OnePlus even more affordable.

“For the first time in North America, OnePlus is proud to introduce a brand-new trade-in program, in partnership with Phobio,” OnePlus says on its website. “Customers can turn in an eligible device and receive up to 449 dollars to use towards the OnePlus 7 Pro. Credit issued will vary depending on the device model. All OnePlus devices are eligible, including the OnePlus One [although the OnePlus X doesn’t appear on the list].”

This promotion is only available from May 14th to June 30th and applies to a wide variety of devices, including Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, Google, HTC and Sony, as well as OnePlus’s old phones. We’re slightly confused about the “up to $449” part of this promotion, though, because while I was offered $390 for my iPhone 8, a colleague with an iPhone XS was told the estimated trade-in value of his device was $670, which would cover the full price of the OnePlus 7 Pro before taxes. That aside, here are all trade-in values of old OnePlus phones:

OnePlus 6T | Up to $290

OnePlus 6 | Up to $270

OnePlus 5T | Up to $200

OnePlus 5 | Up to $190

OnePlus 3T | Up to $100

OnePlus 3 | Up to $80

OnePlus 2 | Up to $80

OnePlus 1 | Up to $70

Whether or not you’re committed to trading in your current phone for a OnePlus 7 Pro, it’s at least worth checking to see how much the company will offer you, since you might end up as surprised as we were.