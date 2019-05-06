Full spec sheet for Google’s upcoming Pixel 3a smartphone just leaked

With the smartphone market arguably saturated with premium devices that are practically indistinguishable, handset makers are now making a concerted effort to roll out thoughtfully designed smartphones at far more affordable price points. We saw it recently with the Galaxy S10e and soon we’ll see Google get in on the action with the rumored Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, more affordable versions of the company’s flagship Pixel 3 line.

As tends to be the case with forthcoming Android devices, there have been no shortage of rumors regarding the Pixel 3a. Just a few days ago, for instance, pricing plans for the 3a leaked and revealed that the 64GB versions of the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will cost $399 and $479, respectively. With Google I/O set to kick off tomorrow, we’ll have the official rundown on the Pixel 3a soon enough; but if you’re the impatient sort, we’ve got you covered. The entire Google Pixel 3a spec sheet leaked earlier today and includes a number of interesting tidbits you may have missed.

Originally brought to light via Roland Quandt on Twitter, the leak reveals that the Pixel 3a will feature a 5.6-inch 2,220 x 1,080 pixel OLED display. Hardware wise, the Pixel 3a will ship with 4GB of RAM, a 3,000mAh battery, a Titan M security chip, and will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor.

Camera wise, the rear camera will include a 12.2 megapixel shooter with optical and electronic image stabilization. The front-facing camera, meanwhile, will be an 8 megapixel shooter. With respect to video, the Pixel 3a will be able to capture footage in 4K at 30fps.

Interestingly enough, Pixel 3a promotional materials leaked as well and include references to a fast-charging battery, long battery life, Night Vision mode, Portrait mode and more.

The full spec sheet for Google’s Pixel 3a can be viewed below:

Google Pixel 3a specsheet (translated) pic.twitter.com/AGBF3ITw3v — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) May 6, 2019