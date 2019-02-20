Scrolling through next month’s selection of new arrivals on Netflix, I found myself a bit underwhelmed. That’s not to say that there aren’t plenty of original movies, shows, and specials set to launch in March (because, as always, there are), but there didn’t seem to be quite as many returning hits and exciting blockbusters as I expected. But that may just be a matter of personal taste, and you’re sure to find something worth watching below.
For example, Santa Clarita Diet, Terrace House, and Queer Eye are all returning for new seasons in March, while the final eight episodes of Arrested Development’s fifth season are dropping as well. Ben Affleck’s Triple Frontier comes out in March too, and I’ll probably rewatch Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist.
You can see the full list of additions to the Netflix streaming service for the month of March below:
Streaming March 1st
- A Clockwork Orange
- Apollo 13
- Budapest (FR)– NETFLIX FILM
- Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
- Disney’s Saving Mr. Banks
- Emma
- Junebug
- Larva Island: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Losers– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Music and Lyrics
- Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist
- Northern Rescue– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- River’s Edge (JP)– NETFLIX FILM
- Stuart Little
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
- The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind– NETFLIX FILM
- The Hurt Locker
- The Notebook
- Tyson
- Wet Hot American Summer
- Winter’s Bone
- Your Son (ES)– NETFLIX FILM
Streaming March 2nd
- Romance is a Bonus Book (Korea) (Streaming Every Saturday)– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 3rd
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2 (Streaming Every Sunday)– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 5th
- Disney’s Christopher Robin
Streaming March 6th
- Secret City: Under the Eagle: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 7th
- Doubt
- The Order– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 8th
- After Life– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You!– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Blue Jasmine
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 1-3
- Immortals– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Juanita– NETFLIX FILM
- Lady J (FR)– NETFLIX FILM
- Shadow– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
- The Jane Austen Book Club
- Walk. Ride. Rodeo.– NETFLIX FILM
Streaming March 19th
- Jimmy Carr: The Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 6– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 13th
- Triple Frontier– NETFLIX FILM
Streaming March 15th
- A Separation
- Arrested Development: Season 5 B– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Burn Out (FR)– NETFLIX FILM
- Dry Martina (AR)– NETFLIX FILM
- Girl (BE)– NETFLIX FILM
- If I Hadn’t Met You– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Kung Fu Hustle
- Las muñecas de la mafia: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Love, Death & Robots– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Paskal (MY)– NETFLIX FILM
- Queer Eye: Season 3– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Robozuna: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Lives of Others
- Turn Up Charlie– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- YooHoo to the Rescue– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 16th
- Green Door– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 19th
- Amy Schumer Growing– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 21st
- Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 22nd
- Carlo & Malik– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Charlie’s Colorforms City– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Delhi Crime– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Historia de un crimen: Colosio– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Mirage (ES)– NETFLIX FILM
- Most Beautiful Thing– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Selling Sunset– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Dirt– NETFLIX FILM
Streaming March 26th
- Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 28th
- Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming March 29th
- 15 August (IN)– NETFLIX FILM
- Bayoneta (MX)– NETFLIX FILM
- Osmosis– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Santa Clarita Diet: Season 3– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Highwaymen– NETFLIX FILM
- The Legend of Cocaine Island– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Traitors– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Tucker and Dale vs. Evil
Streaming March 30th
- How to Get Away with Murder: Season 5
Streaming March 31st
- El sabor de las margaritas– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Burial of Kojo
- Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming in March
- On My Block: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Check back in a little while for a full list of movies, shows and specials being removed from Netflix next month. In the meantime, watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming in March below: