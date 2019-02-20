Scrolling through next month’s selection of new arrivals on Netflix, I found myself a bit underwhelmed. That’s not to say that there aren’t plenty of original movies, shows, and specials set to launch in March (because, as always, there are), but there didn’t seem to be quite as many returning hits and exciting blockbusters as I expected. But that may just be a matter of personal taste, and you’re sure to find something worth watching below.

For example, Santa Clarita Diet, Terrace House, and Queer Eye are all returning for new seasons in March, while the final eight episodes of Arrested Development’s fifth season are dropping as well. Ben Affleck’s Triple Frontier comes out in March too, and I’ll probably rewatch Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist.

You can see the full list of additions to the Netflix streaming service for the month of March below:

Streaming March 1st

A Clockwork Orange



Apollo 13



Budapest (FR)– NETFLIX FILM



Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon



Disney’s Saving Mr. Banks



Emma



Junebug



Larva Island: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Losers– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Music and Lyrics



Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist



Northern Rescue– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



River’s Edge (JP)– NETFLIX FILM

Stuart Little



Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street



The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind– NETFLIX FILM

The Hurt Locker



The Notebook



Tyson



Wet Hot American Summer



Winter’s Bone



Your Son (ES)– NETFLIX FILM

Streaming March 2nd

Romance is a Bonus Book (Korea) (Streaming Every Saturday)– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Streaming March 3rd

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2 (Streaming Every Sunday)– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming March 5th

Disney’s Christopher Robin



Streaming March 6th

Secret City: Under the Eagle: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming March 7th

Doubt



The Order– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming March 8th

After Life– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You!– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Blue Jasmine



Formula 1: Drive to Survive– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 1-3



Immortals– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Juanita– NETFLIX FILM



Lady J (FR)– NETFLIX FILM



Shadow– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams



The Jane Austen Book Club

Walk. Ride. Rodeo.– NETFLIX FILM

Streaming March 19th

Jimmy Carr: The Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 6– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming March 13th

Triple Frontier– NETFLIX FILM

Streaming March 15th

A Separation



Arrested Development: Season 5 B– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Burn Out (FR)– NETFLIX FILM



Dry Martina (AR)– NETFLIX FILM



Girl (BE)– NETFLIX FILM



If I Hadn’t Met You– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Kung Fu Hustle



Las muñecas de la mafia: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Love, Death & Robots– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Paskal (MY)– NETFLIX FILM

Queer Eye: Season 3– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Robozuna: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



The Lives of Others



Turn Up Charlie– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



YooHoo to the Rescue– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming March 16th

Green Door– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming March 19th

Amy Schumer Growing– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming March 21st

Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming March 22nd

Carlo & Malik– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Charlie’s Colorforms City– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Delhi Crime– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Historia de un crimen: Colosio– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Mirage (ES)– NETFLIX FILM



Most Beautiful Thing– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Selling Sunset– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



The Dirt– NETFLIX FILM



Streaming March 26th

Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming March 28th

Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming March 29th

15 August (IN)– NETFLIX FILM

Bayoneta (MX)– NETFLIX FILM



Osmosis– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Santa Clarita Diet: Season 3– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



The Highwaymen– NETFLIX FILM

The Legend of Cocaine Island– NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Traitors– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

Streaming March 30th

How to Get Away with Murder: Season 5

Streaming March 31st

El sabor de las margaritas– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Burial of Kojo

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming in March

On My Block: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

