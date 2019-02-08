We’ve got one last roundup lined up for Apple fans in search of paid iPhone and iPad apps that are on sale for free for a limited time. For Friday, we dug through hundreds of discounted apps to pick out the eight best options. They span a bunch of different genres, but they all have one thing in common: They won’t be free for long, so download them while you still can.

Lo-Op – Create animated videos

Normally $2.99.

Create professionally animated videos in seconds with Lo-Op! Take the chance and be the first ones in the world to test the app! The app will be free the first couple of weeks so don’t miss out. We welcome all feedback. We now support exporting videos in Full HD at 30fps (ex. 1920×1920)

Fill me up – Block Fitting Puz

Normally $0.99.

No ads and No in app purchases, buy once, play for free forever!! Fill the grid with the oddly shaped puzzle pieces provided. Seems easy enough, well it is at first, but gets progressively harder as you work your way through 50 hand crafted levels Stuck on a level? No problem, “skip level” tickets are given just by playing, no need to spend your hard earned cash Don’t be afraid to boast and brag about your highscore on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Tumblr, or anywhere you decide! I hope you enjoyed playing, please consider leaving a review or checking out one of my other games! If you want to reach out to me, my contact info is provided on the settings page in the game

Polca – Retro Camera

Normally $0.99.

Polca is an easy and fun retro camera application.

You can obtain various film photos by 3 stage scene mode. Pressing shutter for a short time, it is basic scene mode of Polca.

If you press it a bit longer and let go of the shutter when the 1st stage lamp is turned on, you can make photos with various light leak effect. And you can make photos with weak damage effect in the 2nd stage lamp, and strong damage effect like coffee stains in the 3rd stage lamp. If you turn on the Date switch in the lower right-hand corner, the date will be marked. If you turn on the Border switch, the frame appears in the photo.

AirDisk Pro

Normally $1.99.

AirDisk Pro allows you to store, view and manage files on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch. You can connect to AirDisk Pro from any Mac or PC over the Wi-Fi network and transfer files by drag & drop files straight from the Finder or Windows Explorer. AirDisk Pro features document viewer, PDF reader, music player, image viewer, voice recorder, text editor, file manager and support most of the file operations: like delete, move, copy, email, share, zip, unzip and more. — KEY FEATURES —

– DOCUMENT READER:

Support MS Office, iWork, Text & HTML

– MULTIMEDIA PLAYER:

An ability to in app create your own audio playlist with repeat, shuffle, background playback and remote control from multitask.

– HTTP/FTP PASSWORD PROTECTED:

Files transfer between PC/Mac with password protected.

– FILE OPERATION:

Move, Copy, Rename, Delete, Zip, Unzip, UnRAR, Create File and Folder.

– FILE SHARING:

File sharing with other iPhone/iPad devices via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connection with automatic search of nearest available devices around you.

– EASY FILE UPLOAD:

Drag and drop files upload via your PC/Mac web browser or USB via iTunes File Sharing.

– TEXT EDITOR:

Built-in text editor that allows you to edit your text files or source codes on your iOS device.

– IMPORT/ FILES CREATION:

An ability to create text files, image captures, video records, voice recordings and import pictures from photo library.

– PASSCODE LOCK:

An ability to protect your files from viewing by others.

Use your fingerprint to unlock AirDisk with TouchID support. (iOS 8 only)

– CLOUD SERVICES SUPPORT

iCloud Drive, Dropbox & Google Drive.

– UNIVERSALITY:

This app is developed for both iPhone and iPad, you need to purchase only once. — AUDIO PLAYER —

– Able to in app create audio playlist.

– Plays all MP3 files from a folder as a playlist.

– Repeats and shuffles songs.

– Supports background audio playback.

– Supports Audio Remote Control from multitask. — VIEWABLE FORMATS —

– Audio (WAV, MP3, M4A, CAF, AIF, AIFF, AAC)

– Images (JPG, PNG, GIF, BMP, TIF, TIFF, ICO)

– Movies (MP4, MOV, MPV, M4V)

– iWorks (Pages, numbers, and Keynote)

– Microsoft Office (Word, Excel and PowerPoint)

– RTF (Rich Text Format)

– RTFD (TextEdit with embedded images)

– PDF Documents

– Plain text

– Source code

– HTML web pages

– Web archives

Extreme Week Calendar

Normally $1.99.

Light version of the popular Extreme Agenda organizer app. It gives you a 7 day week view and inline day view to add great features not found in the default calendar. Use it as a great week calendar, or as a trial to see the quality of our advanced Extreme Calendar and Extreme Agenda solutions. Once you are ready you can easily upgrade to the more advanced products from within the app. Features Include: Great Calendaring

• Powerful Week and Timeline Day with inline editing.

• Uses and expands on your native calendar data.

• Sync like you would with the default calendar(Google, iCloud, Exchange).

• Advanced repeating event options.

• Move/Copy Events

• Event Templates

• Email Events

• Show events on Facebook

• Military time, ISO week, and week start options.

• Uses time bars and icons to keep you informed at a glance

• Filter events based on iCal calendars.

• Almost 200 professional icons to mark your events Power and Flexibility

• Universal Support

• TextExpander Support

• Portrait and Landscape Support.

• Retina Display Support.

• Background and color theme choices.

• Help System • Easily upgraded to Extreme Calendar or Extreme Agenda Planner

Safety Photo+Video

Normally $1.99.

“Featured What’s Hot in iTunes over 50 stores”

“Top Utilities Category in many stores”

"Featured What's Hot in iTunes over 50 stores"

"Top Utilities Category in many stores"

Safety Photo+Video lets you keep your most private images and videos private.

1. Use your fingerprint to unlock app with TouchID support. (iOS 8 only)

2. Intruder report, app will capture photo of the intruders while they attempted to access your app

3. Decoy password to cover your real privacy

4. Dot pattern lock style for higher security

5. Developed for both iPhone and iPad so you only have to buy it once

6. Photo Geotag and EXIF data viewing

7. Supports Video

8. Create albums for your photos

9. Passcode lock for individual album

10. Passcode locking style

11. Choose from two stylish themes

12. Easy to use interface

13. Take private photos and videos from within the app

14. Easily import photos and videos from your photo library

15. Export photos to your iPhone/iPod Touch

16. Supports move, copy & paste

17. Full Retina display support

18. Upload/download from PC to iPhone via web browser/iTunes File Sharing

19. Share photos and videos via Bluetooth with other devices that have Safety Photo+Video installed With three stylish and easy to use lock designs, you can customize your passcode style without compromising your security. Now you have the choice of using the standard combination lock style, keypad style, or the new dot pattern; all of which can easily access those personal items with ease. Customize each of your individual photo albums with their own unique passcode and lock design for additional security. Since Safety Photo+Video uploads and downloads directly from your PC via your iPhone web browser or iTunes file sharing, your prized photos will never land in your camera roll. Instead, they will automatically be transferred directly into the app! directly and away from prying eyes. Safety Photo+Video now supports video for those once-in-a-lifetime moments that you want to hold onto. You can either import your videos from your photo library, or take videos directly from within the app. Customize your albums any way you like, as this app supports move, copy & paste options also. Feeling generous? Share your photos and videos via Bluetooth with other devices that have Safety Photo+Video installed on them. Download Safety Photo+Video now and you can be sure that what goes onto Safety Photo+Video is for your eyes only.

Delta-V Racing

Normally $0.99.

“Spacehopper has distilled the fun and chaos of combat-focused racing games like Mario Kart and Wipeout into a 2D side-scrolling affair that works tremendously well on the touchscreen.” (TouchArcade) “…its skilful fusion of racing and side-scrolling shooting comes off beautifully, making it one of the most interesting games of its kind on the App Store.” (PockerGamer 8/10) ______________________________________ Snake your way through the galaxy’s finest race tracks, and charge to victory in some of the coolest ships known to man. Quick thinking and faster reactions are the order of the day. Race tactically; throw off homing missiles with decoy mines or risk the tight fast route to pull a chain-boosted lead then claim your victory from the tournament BOSS as you take him out with a Laser blast… Can you take your place at the top podium on every event and become a true Delta-V Legend? Features • Race against friend’s Ghosts in all 54 events – watch them crash and burn!

• 6 tournaments split across 54 events, all with multiple routes to victory.

• 7 distinct event types including Race, Elimination, Collector, Time Trials…

• 8 awesome offensive and defensive power ups (Cannon, Spread, Laser, Mine, Missiles, Force Field, Boost, Phase Shift.

• Work your way through 12 unique ships, each with different performance, defence, and loadout capabilities.

• Advanced AI that is just waiting for you to slip up.

• A totally original, thumping soundtrack by DeathBoy.

• Game Center achievements and leaderboards.

• Cloud saving. Uses your Game Center ID to keep your progress across multiple devices.

• Get that quick adrenaline fix or settle in for a full-on, nerve fraying session.

Distressed FX

Normally $0.99.

Creating gorgeous artwork from your photos has never been easier. With Distressed FX, simply take a photo and choose from a wide range of textured images and overlays. Transform even the most mundane photo into a work of art. See our hashtag #distressedFX on Instagram to see 100k+ examples! ** Featured by Mac Format and Black + White Photography Magazine Join us at:

http://www.facebook.com/DistressedFX

http://www.instagram.com/distressedfxapp/ • Particularly suited to still life and landscape photography – this app will perfectly compliment your existing collection of photo apps. Distressed FX is powered by the textures of Cheryl Tarrant, a texture artist from Tennessee. Her popular and unique style is now available in your pocket, wherever you go. • Follow Cheryl on Instagram http://instagram.com/distressedfxapp

• Be our friend on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/DistressedFX

• Follow us on Twitter : @distressedfx See examples of the Cheryl’s distinctive work here: http://www.flickr.com/photos/jewellofdistressed

