Apple’s AirPower might not be released until late 2019

Remember when Apple would announce products and they’d actually ship on time? Truth be told, it almost seems like a lifetime ago given how many Apple products seem to experience frustrating delays these days. Even new iPhone models, which used to launch like clockwork every September, have launched on a staggered schedule in recent years.

The most blatant offender when it comes to product delays, though, has to be Apple’s wireless charging matt, an almost mythical product known as AirPower. Apple first unveiled AirPower in September of 2017 alongside the iPhone X. Now, February of 2019 is right around the corner and we still haven’t heard a peep from Apple as to when the product might hit store shelves, if at all.

Indeed, there have even been rumors that Apple may axe the product entirely due to a handful of challenging technical hurdles, with overheating being one such example. Just last week, though, a rumor emerged claiming that AirPower production had commenced and that the product would hit stores sooner rather than later. This rumor, of course, aligned with a report from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who a few weeks back indicated that AirPower would launch sometime before March of 2019.

As exciting as that is, you may not want to get your AirPower hopes up just yet. A brand new report from Digitimes relays that AirPower might not actually be released until late 2019. I suppose the good news is that Apple didn’t cancel the product, but there’s a good possibility AirPower will launch a good two years after its initial unveiling.