New iPhone 11 leak shows an exciting and radical new design

Remember a few years ago when Tim Cook promised Apple would double down on product secrecy? Well, as much as Apple tries, the company simply can’t keep details about upcoming products under wraps. Just a few days after renders of an iPhone 11 with a triple-lens camera surfaced online, noted leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer is back with yet another bombshell leak. This time around, Hemmerstoffer partnered with CompareRaja to publish brand new renders of an iPhone 11 prototype Apple may be considering for release later this year.

Now the good news is that the renders below are far more aesthetically pleasing than the aforementioned triple-lens device that emerged last week. The renders below feature a triple-camera lens oriented horizontally and, interestingly enough, a flash that surrounds the camera module itself. What’s more, the new renders suggest that the notch on the iPhone 11 may shrink ever so slightly.

Per usual, the leaked photos should be taken with a grain of salt. Hemmerstoffer notes that both prototypes are still in the Engineering Validation Test (EVT) phase, which is to say that Apple is still ironing out the specific features and design that will ultimately ship on its next-gen iPhone lineup. This of course isn’t much of a surprise given that Apple routinely explores various prototypes before deciding on a winning design.

Of course, it goes without saying that Apple’s triple-lens iPhone will likely be the company’s flagship model, essentially the successor to the current iPhone XS Max. Meanwhile, there are rumblings that the follow-up to the iPhone XR will feature a dual-lens camera scheme.

As for other iPhone 11 tidbits that have surfaced over the past few weeks, there have been rumors that Apple’s next-gen iPhone will include support for faster Wi-Fi, improved Face ID performance and reliability, and USB-C support. There was even a Reuters report claiming that Apple may introduce a 5G-capable iPhone this year, though that seems like a long-shot.