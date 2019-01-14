Best Buy is running a huge sale on Apple Watch Series 3 models today

If you want the latest and greatest new Apple Watch models and you don’t want to pay full price, your options are severely limited. Apple Watch Series 4 discounts are still very rare. In fact, the only place you have to turn at the moment is Amazon, which is still offering small discounts on the Apple Watch Series 4 with GPS (the 40mm model is also discounted right now) as well as the Apple Watch Series 4 with GPS + Cellular. If you want bigger discounts than that, you’re probably out of luck… unless you decide to go for the Apple Watch Series 3 instead. Series 4 models have slightly larger displays, which is nice but it also might not be worth the added expense for many people. Don’t worry though, because we’ve got you covered.

Best Buy is running a huge sale right now on a ton of different Apple Watch Series 3 models. At the time of this writing there were a whopping 83 different configurations available at a discount from Best Buy, and savings span from $50 up to $100. Prices start at just $229 in this sale, and there’s definitely something for everyone in terms of styles. You can shop the whole sale right here on the Best Buy website, or you’ll find a few of our favorites below.

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) 42mm Space Gray Aluminum

GPS and a barometric altimeter track how far and high you go

New dual-core processor for faster app performance¹

Ultimate sports watch and intelligent activity tracker

Swimproof so you’re always ready for the pool or ocean²

Aluminum case

watchOS 4 is even more intuitive and intelligent

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) requires an iPhone 5s or later with iOS 11 or later.

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) 42mm Space Gray Aluminum: $259.00 (save $50)

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) 42mm Silver Aluminum

GPS

Optical heart sensor

Digital Crown

S3 with dual-core processor

Accelerometer and gyroscope

Swimproof²

watchOS 5

Aluminum case

Selection may vary; see a sales associate for available models. Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) requires an iPhone 5s or later with iOS 11 or later.

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) 42mm Silver Aluminum: $259.00 (save $50)

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) 38mm Space Gray Aluminum

GPS

Optical heart sensor

Digital Crown

S3 with dual-core processor

Accelerometer and gyroscope

Swimproof²

watchOS 5

Aluminum case

Selection may vary; see a sales associate for available models. Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) requires an iPhone 5s or later with iOS 11 or later.

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) 38mm Space Gray Aluminum: $229.00 (save $50)

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) 38mm Silver Aluminum

GPS + Cellular¹

Optical heart sensor

Digital Crown

S3 with dual-core processor

Accelerometer and gyroscope

Swimproof³

watchOS 5

Aluminum case

Selection may vary; see a sales associate for available models. Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) requires an iPhone 6 or later with iOS 12 or later.

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) 38mm Silver Aluminum: $279.00 ( save $100)

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) 42mm Space Gray Aluminum

GPS + Cellular¹

Optical heart sensor

Digital Crown

S3 with dual-core processor

Accelerometer and gyroscope

Swimproof³

watchOS 5

Aluminum case

Selection may vary; see a sales associate for available models. Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) requires an iPhone 6 or later with iOS 12 or later.

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) 42mm Space Gray Aluminum: $309.00 (Save $100)