Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Jan. 13)

We have good news and bad news for Netflix subscribers, but we’ll start with the good news: A bunch of new shows are coming to the streaming service this week, including Carmen Sandiego, Trigger Warning with Killer Mike, and the Golden Globe-winning American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace.

Unfortunately, we’re also losing four major blockbuster films this week, most notably Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. That’s quite an exodus for a single week, but thankfully they also represent the final departures of January, as nothing else is leaving this month.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix arrivals and departures for the week of January 13th, 2019:

Arrivals

Tuesday, January 15th

Wednesday, January 16th

American Gangster

Thursday, January 17th

American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Friday, January 18th

Departures

Sunday, January 13th

It Follows

Monday, January 14th

Armageddon

Friday, January 18th

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Saturday, January 19th

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

We’ll be back next week with another full slate of shows, movies, and specials coming and going from the streaming service. In the meantime, check out the complete lists of arriving content and departing content.