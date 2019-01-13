Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Jan. 13)

We have good news and bad news for Netflix subscribers, but we’ll start with the good news: A bunch of new shows are coming to the streaming service this week, including Carmen Sandiego, Trigger Warning with Killer Mike, and the Golden Globe-winning American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace.
Unfortunately, we’re also losing four major blockbuster films this week, most notably Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. That’s quite an exodus for a single week, but thankfully they also represent the final departures of January, as nothing else is leaving this month.
Here is the complete list of the Netflix arrivals and departures for the week of January 13th, 2019:
Arrivals
Tuesday, January 15th
- Revenger— NETFLIX FILM
- Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wednesday, January 16th
- American Gangster
Thursday, January 17th
- American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Friday, January 18th
- Carmen Sandiego— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Close— NETFLIX FILM
- FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- GIRL— NETFLIX FILM
- Grace and Frankie: Season 5— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- IO— NETFLIX FILM
- Soni— NETFLIX FILM
- The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part B— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Trigger Warning with Killer Mike— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 5— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Departures
Sunday, January 13th
- It Follows
Monday, January 14th
- Armageddon
Friday, January 18th
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Saturday, January 19th
- The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
We’ll be back next week with another full slate of shows, movies, and specials coming and going from the streaming service. In the meantime, check out the complete lists of arriving content and departing content.