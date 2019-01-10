New leak brings great news about Samsung’s Galaxy Fold and 5G Galaxy S10

We don’t have too much longer to wait until the official reveal of the Galaxy S10, if recent reports are to be believed, but there’s still plenty of time for leaks to spoil what few surprises Samsung has managed to keep under wraps. This week, the battery capacities for both the Galaxy Fold and the 5G Galaxy S10 variant were seemingly revealed, filling in yet another corner of the puzzle that is Samsung’s massive 2019 phone lineup.

According to GalaxyClub, the 5G Galaxy S10 will feature a sizable 5,000 mAh battery (product code EB-BG977ABU), which it notes is the same size as the battery that Samsung uses in some of its budget devices. The Galaxy Fold, on the other hand, will come with two 3,100 mAh batteries — a combined capacity of 6,200 mAh.

If you’re in the market for a future-proof Android smartphone, the 5G model of the Galaxy S10 is increasingly looking like it will be the star of the show for Samsung in 2019. It’s also expected to launch later in the year than the other S10 variants, and will likely be available only from select carriers in the US and South Korea, but with 5G support and a colossal battery, the 5G Galaxy S10 might end up being worth the wait.

As for the Galaxy Fold (or F or Flex or whatever Samsung ends up calling it), GalaxyClub claims that it will have the same battery as the S10 Lite — twice. Both Galaxy Fold batteries (product codes EB-BF900ABA and EB-BF901ABA) are reportedly identical to the EB-BG970ABU, which is the battery expected to ship with the Galaxy S10 Lite. With its tablet-sized display, it’s no surprise that the Fold will need the added capacity.

With this leak, we now appear to have a complete picture when it comes to the batteries of the Galaxy S10 line. A previous leak from Ice Universe purportedly unveiled the battery capacities of the Galaxy S10 Lite (3,100 mAh), Galaxy S10 (3,500 mAh), and Galaxy S10+ (4,100 mAh).