Leak claims Galaxy S10+ will have the same battery as the Galaxy Note 9

A report last week claimed that the battery size of the Galaxy S10 Lite, the cheapest Galaxy S10 model set to be available in stores later this year, won’t be spectacular. A second leak now seemingly reveals the battery capacities of all three 4G LTE Galaxy S10 versions, and you might not like the numbers.

However, remember that the Galaxy S10 version are all supposed to feature more energy-efficient components, including the brand new Exynos 9820 and Snapdragon 855 chips. Also, the phones may recharge faster than any Galaxy phone to date.

The Galaxy S10 Lite will have a 3,100 mAh battery, last week’s report said. Samsung insider Ice Universe posted a picture showing screen protectors for the Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S10 edge, and Galaxy S10+, which also mention the battery capacities of the three phones.

The Galaxy S10 Lite, S10 edge, and S10+ will have 3,100 mAh, 3,500 mAh, and 4,000 mAh batteries, respectively, if this leak is accurate. The Galaxy S9+ and Galaxy Note 9 have 3,500 mAh and 4,000 mAh batteries, respectively, which means Samsung is going to upgrade battery size in the upcoming Galaxy S10 series. A leak last week also said the Galaxy S10+ would be as big as the Galaxy S9+. If all these leaks are accurate, then the Galaxy S10+ will have 500 mAh of extra juice compared to its predecessor.

Keep in mind that the premium Galaxy S10 phones will both feature in-display fingerprint sensors and multi-lens rear cameras, which means these components will occupy real estate inside the phone that may be otherwise used to increase battery size.

Also, a series of leaks said that Samsung’s new phones would have even faster battery charging than before. Ice Universe noted over the weekend that Galaxy S10 batteries would support 20W battery charging.

Galaxy S10 series charging power is not less than 20W. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 5, 2019

A different leaker claimed back in December that the Galaxy S10 phones will get graphene batteries, which should deliver faster-charging speeds than previous models.