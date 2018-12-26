PlayStation Plus free games for January 2019: Steep, Portal Knights, and more

There are few franchises I miss more than the SSX snowboarding games. In fact, the SSX reboot was one of my favorite games of 2012, but I haven’t spent much time on the virtual slopes in the years since. That’s precisely why I was so excited to see that Ubisoft’s Steep would be coming to the PlayStation Plus free games collection next month. It may not be quite the same, but I’m looking forward to racing down snowy mountains again.

Sandbox action RPG Portal Knights is the other headliner this month, though I think I’m even more interested in the Zone of the Enders HD Collection, which you should absolutely try if you’ve never played them before. Amplitude is a pretty great inclusion too, and worth having on your PS3’s hard drive.

Here’s the full lineup of free PS4, PS3 and PS Vita games for PlayStation Plus subscribers in January:

All six games listed above will be free to download starting on Tuesday, January 1st. As always, you need to have an active subscription to PlayStation Plus in order to download them for free. You will also need to either keep paying for or restart your subscription in order to keep them, even if you downloaded them for free. And don’t forget — every free game from December is still available until the new Instant Game Collection arrives next week.