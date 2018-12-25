There’s already plenty of cause for celebration today since it’s Christmas Day, but Apple fans have even more to celebrate. Why? Because we dug through hundreds of paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free for a limited time and compiled a list of the eight best apps. Enjoy!

Faded – Photo Editor

Normally $1.99.

Faded 3.0 has arrived.

Faded has been re-designed and re-developed from the ground up. Faded is the premier all-in-one photo editor for iPhone and iPad. * Starbucks Pick of the Week (March/April 2015)

* Featured in “Best New Apps” by Apple

* Top 5 Photography apps (ShutterStock)

* Top 10 Photography apps (The Guardian) Professional photographers can’t live without it. Amateurs can’t believe how easy it is to look like a pro. Just check out #madewithfaded on Instagram for proof. No matter what your skill level is, you’ll love Faded’s gorgeous, film-inspired looks, and the powerful editing tools will help you take your creativity to the next level. _FILTERS_

Choose from 102 beautiful free filters. Faded’s custom filters bring the nostalgia and beauty of classic film to your photos. You can preview each one in large grid format. Signup for Faded Pro and receive a new gorgeous filter every day! _ACTIONS_

Group your own edits and adjustments and save them as filters. You can later apply these custom filters—which professional photographers call “actions”—to any photo. You can even apply your custom actions to multiple photos at once and do a “batch” export. _EFFECTS_

Experiment with color-bursting gradients, light leaks, emulsions, and unique frames to give your photos a one-of-a-kind look. When you want to give your photos more depth and complexity, check out the premium effects. _TOOLS_

Maintain complete control of your images. Must-have tools such as manual exposure, hands-free snap shutter countdown, compositional grid or square format, split exposure, focus points, and burst mode ensure that you’ll be ready when the perfect shot presents itself. _ADJUSTMENTS_

Customize your photos with 12 professional, custom adjustments, including fade, highlights, sharpen, exposure, shadows, grain, and others. _OVERLAYS_

Layer an image, solid color, or pattern over your original photo. You can then adjust the opacity, filter, and blending to create truly remarkable pics. _HISTORY_

Access your complete adjustment history. Faded’s non-destructive editing enables you to revert back to any point in the editing process and save your adjustments as custom actions. _DESIGN_

Perfect your images faster with the help of the app’s clean, intuitive navigation. _SHARING_

Choose from 3 export resolutions and upload your photos directly to Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Flickr, Tumblr, Dropbox, Evernote, and email. You can also simply save to your camera roll in high resolution.

Orderly – Simple to-do lists

Normally $0.99.

It is a nice and incredibly easy to use to-do list app, that features a breath-taking interface, seamless cloud sync, and comes with “Location Based Reminders”, so that the users never miss a to-do task at a particular location. With the unique visual layout, you can get a glimpse of your to-do lists without having to open them individually. The App is now updated with great features like ’Today Items’ view, ‘Due Items’, Email Backup, as well as ‘Automatic backup’ of all data on cloud. Key Features 1. Visual interface and layout, provides absolute ease for managing errands and chores.

2. Create unlimited Folders(Categories) to categorise multiple to-do lists under each of them.

3. ’Today items’ view enables you to quickly check of items that are due only today, across all categories.

4. Location based reminders, alerts you of a to-do at a particular location.

5. Email backup and Automatic backup, provides a secure backup of all your data on the cloud.

6. Create Recurring to-dos.

7. Cloud sync across devices

8. Powerful search within a folder or across all folders.

9. Easily re-order items, undo completed items on Today items as well as list notes.

10. ‘Due Items’ folder shows the items that are past due beyond this date.

11. ’New List’ button allows to quickly add a new note instantly from any folder. * * GESTURES * * # Pinch to zoom out.

# Swipe left to delete to-do task

# Long press to delete or drag and drop to move a to-do list to a different priority

# Drag and Drop on the “New” icon to create a copy.

# Drag and drop on the “Flip” icon to move it to another folder.

Typatone

Normally $1.99.

The act of writing has always been an art. Now, it can also be an act of music. Each letter you type corresponds to a specific musical note putting a new spin on your composition. Personalize your writing by choosing between six unique moods. Each mood changes speed, filter and color to each letter’s musical note. Easily import text written in other writing applications with a copy and paste interface. When you’ve finished writing, share it with the tap of a button! Whether it’s a message, essay, story, or poem explore a new way of writing. Make music while you write. This is a port of the popular website https://tyaptone.com — and free to use — with specific features like offline mode so you can create on the go.

Air Dialer Pro

Normally $1.99.

Air Dialer is Fastest & Easiest Dial Phone Widget whenever you use it. Features: 1. Widget Speed Dial 2. Search for a exact telephone number with T9 keypad

– Enter alphabet or telephone number 3. Fully support Chinese (Traditional & Simplified) 4. Easy Speed Dial

– You can register and use a Air Dialer simply

– Assign favorite contact to a keypad then quickly make a call by long pressing on it 5. One Hand, Left/Right-Handed mode 6. Dark/Light Theme 7. Smarter dial whenever you use it

– Your favorite telephone number is first viewed when searching

– Priority of Searching : Most frequently used contact > Short name contact > Contact with a photo registered

Get ‘Em

Normally $0.99.

*** WILL NOT WORK ON IPHONE 4S OR OLDER. WILL NOT WORK ON IPADS OLDER THAN THE IPAD AIR 1 *** Get ‘Em is an action packed, first of its kind, open world free-roaming video game! Play as superhero crime fighting dogs, on a mission to track down the city’s most ruthless gangster, save their dognapped friend, and make the police K9 unit! This is not your typical game APP. Get ‘Em is a full-fledged video game, made for mobile devices! After Leila, a helpless Yorkie is dognapped, three best friends come together to find out what happened. You can start the game by picking one of 3 characters. Are you going to be Pump, the resilient Doberman, Bentley, the fierce Chihuahua, or Marley, the kind Beagle? As you accomplish more missions and get closer to tracking down the city’s mob boss, you meet and unlock more dogs along the way! Not only can you play as many different dogs, but you can customize each dogs outfit, and enhance their powers! You have never played a game like this before! Get ‘Em is fully indie-made, and will feature many different styles of gameplay, which will definitely tailor to everyone. Have you ever wanted to be an animal, in a big city? Have you ever wanted the ability to play a 3D cartoon or comic book like a video game? If you like first person games, guitarhero-style games, third person games, infinite runner games, top-down games, and open world games, Get ‘Em is for you! If you love challenging games, dogs, action, adventure, and crime fighting, Get ‘Em is for you!

Unblock Container Block Puzzle

Normally $2.99.

Do brainstorming to free blocked red block in the container. The square box is stacked with many wooden building blocks of various sizes. Your task is to slide the wooden or building blocks to unblock me. The ublock is blocked inside a square container and you need to get it out. This is a very popular classic solitaire puzzle that people love to play when they want to relax and play some light games.

However, the later levels are quite challenging and you will need to try several times before you succeed in getting the wooden chunk out. If you’ve ever played other types of slider games, you will realize that some levels are easier than the others and some are very challenging, even though the difficulty level might be the same. The key is to keep trying and never give up! Your task is simple to just free the blocked chunk and solve this blocking puzzle. ———————————————————————————————- BEST FEATURES OF UNBLOCK CONTAINER – MOVE THE BLOCK PUZZLE: ———————————————————————————————- • A version of a popular classic solitaire & puzzle solving game for every age.

• Slide the building chunks in the square box to move the red ublock out of the box.

• Try to win the level with the least move as possible.

• Move the slide and try to get as many stars as possible

• 4 levels of difficulty in this amaze game: Beginner, Advanced, Master, and Expert

• Each level have a different section of the level

• Addictive and challenging bar slider wood puzzle.ds Unblock A container is a very replayable game, means it is very fun to replay the levels.

Why should I replay these sliding wood puzzles? You should replay the levels to see if you can solve it with a lesser amount of moves and get more stars.

The more stars you have, the more levels you can unlock. After all, if you can’t complete the levels in low difficulty level, you won’t be able to complete the levels at the Expert level. The task is simple i.e. just free the blocked wooden chunk. Play it to get a good mental workout.

Stardash

Normally $1.99.

This is a 2018-remastered version of the original game. Now with MFI gamepad support, slightly improved gameplay, but all the good old fun of the original version. See if you have the skills of the 90’s arcade games, survive the many levels by running and jumping, collecting coins, and unlocking special Temple levels. Stardash is all about gameplay thrown at you in awesome retro graphics and original chiptunes. ** OTHERS SAY: “all the ingredients needed for platforming excellence” – iFanzine “Orange Pixel nailed everything they were going for in this veritable symphony of old school gaming.” – Appolicious “back to my early years, playing my favorite platform games” – unbound gamer “if you’re not gonna grab this, you will miss something truly wonderful” – app-score

Tahrir App – Text on image

Normally $2.99.

Tahrir is the ultimate tool to write on images. You can use built-in fonts, backgrounds, and colors, or use your own. — Typography

– More than 100 built-in fonts for English, Arabic, Chinese, Farsi, Korean and Russian

– Tahrir 2 supports downloading fonts from the internet.

– Tools to rotate, align and add shadow to text

– Resize text using pinch gesture

– Set background color for texts — Background Image

– More than 40 handpicked backgrounds or use from your camera roll

– Zoom in or out the background image

– Apply an image filter from Tahrir’s extensive filter collection which is​ adjustable using pan gesture

– Align the image to the sides or center of the screen with aligning tools — Share

– Crop the image before exporting

– Save the image to camera roll or on the social networks — iPhone 4S, 5, 5S, 6, 6+, SE, 6S and 6S+ are supported.

