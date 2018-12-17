The 10 best last-minute deals in Walmart’s big Christmas sale

Christmas is now just one week away, which means it’s officially crunch time for anyone who hasn’t yet finished his or her holiday shopping. Actually, even if you have finished your holiday shopping already you should still pay attention to this post, because there are some truly great last-minute Christmas deals out there to be had.

Walmart is one of the three most popular retailers among our readers, and it’s obviously also one of the biggest chains in the country. The retailer wants to ensure that customers keep shopping at its stores and on its website through the end of the holiday season, of course, so it’s offering some terrific last-minute deals on a wide range of products in the final days of this year’s shopping blitz.

There are more than 1,700 last-minute holiday deals to be found on Walmart’s website, and you can shop the entire sale right here on Walmart’s website. But none of our readers have the kind of time it would take to look through them all, so we’ve done all the digging for you. In this post, you’ll find out 10 favorite deals in Walmart’s sale.

Apple iPad (32GB, Wi-Fi)

9.7-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit Multi-Touch display with IPS Technology

A10 Fusion chip with 64-bit architecture

Embedded M10 coprocessor

1.2MP FaceTime HD camera

8MP iSight camera

Touch ID

Apple Pay

Apple iPad (32GB, Wi-Fi): $249.00 (reg. $329.99)

Apple iPad (Gold, 128GB, Wi-Fi)

9.7-inch Retina display, wide color and true tone

A9 third-generation chip with 64-bit architecture

M9 motion coprocessor

1.2MP FaceTime HD camera

8MP iSight camera

Touch ID

Apple Pay

Apple iPad (Gold, 128GB, Wi-Fi): $329.00 (reg. $429.00)

Farberware 3.2-Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Fryer

Cook faster, healthier meals

Uses rapid hot air technology to cook food using little to no oil

Easy to use controls

3.2 quart basket fits up to 2 lbs of food

Food basket is non-stick and dishwasher-safe

Bonus recipe book with 25 recipes

Low odor, no mess

Farberware 3.2-Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Fryer: $59.88 (reg. $99.00)

Rachael Ray 15 Piece Hard Enamel Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set

Rachael Ray 15-Piece Hard Enamel Nonstick Cookware Set, Red:Oven safe to 350 degrees FDouble-riveted handlesShatter-resistant glass lidsDurable aluminum constructionLong-lasting, non-stick interiors2-tone exterior colorIncludes fry pans, sauce pans, cake pans, nonstick cooking spoons and fruit and veggie peelerColors: red, orange and marine blueIdeal for searing, simmering, browning, baking and much more15-piece cookware set for all levels of cooking experienceAttractive and highly versatileEasy to grip and hold during useReduces hot spots to prevent burning This Rachel Ray 15-Piece Hard Enamel Nonstick Cookware Set is ideal for beginning and experienced chefs alike. It is a smart choice for simmering, searing, browning, baking and many more tasks in the kitchen. This 15-piece cookware set is safe to use in temperatures up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and can be used in the oven. It features double-riveted handles to provide an easy, secure grip. This Rachel Ray cookware set is made with an aluminum construction that provides strength and durability. The interiors are nonstick and hold up to wear. Each piece features an attractive two-tone exterior color. This set includes fry pans, sauce pans, cake pans, nonstick cooking spoons and a fruit and veggie peeler. The lids are designed to be shatter-resistant to provide safety when dropped. The Rachel Ray 15-Piece Hard Enamel Nonstick Cookware Set is available in multiple colors to match your kitchen decor scheme.

Rachael Ray 15 Piece Hard Enamel Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set: $74.99 (reg. $199.97)

23andMe – Personal Ancestry Kit with Lab Fee Included

Get a summary of your Ancestry Composition and see detailed percentages from regions around the world – now with 150+ Ancestry Regions. 23andMe offers genetics-based ancestry reports and tools, which means that we analyze your DNA to trace your lineage. Trace Your Ancestry Timeline and discover when different ancestries were introduced into your DNA. 23andMe – Personal Ancestry Kit with Lab Fee Included 1. Order the Kit 2. Provide Your Saliva Sample – Follow kit instructions to spit in the tube provided all from home. Register your saliva sample tube using the barcode so we know it belongs to you, and mail it back to our lab in the pre-paid package. 3. In approximately 6 to 8 weeks, we will send you an email to let you know your reports are ready in your online account.

23andMe – Personal Ancestry Kit with Lab Fee Included: $69.00 (reg. $99.97)

Mainstays LED Desk Lamp with Qi Wireless Charging

Wireless charging lamp charges devices without cables or USB Energy-efficient, long-lasting LED light provides a bright glow Adjustable gooseneck design shines light where you need Uses less energy and is cooler to touch than CFL and incandescent bulbs Shade constructed from plastic and stem constructed from iron Integrated 5-Watt LED light for a strong, powerful glow Touch sensor lets you charge devices without cables Charge qi-enabled or qi receiver-equipped devices Includes 5V/1A USB charging port.

Adds extra light on your desk, table or nightstand Long-lasting LED technology uses less energy.

The wireless charging device can support the smartphones with wireless charging capability. Compatible with iPhone 8,

iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone Xs ,iPhone Xs Max, iPhone Xr, Samsung S8, Samsung S8 Plus, Samsung S9, Samsung S9 Plus & more smartphones with Qi-enabled wireless charging capability

Lighting Switch Type: Touch activated sensor

LED charging lamp dimensions: 4.72″L x 4.72″W x 11.81″H

Certifications: ETL Listed

LED charging lamp Wattage: 5 watts

Mainstays LED Desk Lamp with Qi Wireless Charging: $10.00 (reg. $19.92)

Sony PlayStation Classic with Bonus $25 Gift Card

Limited Edition PlayStation Classic

20 Retro Games built in

Street Date 12/3

Sony PlayStation Classic with Bonus $25 Gift Card: $99.99 (reg. $124.99)

Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB Console

Games play better on Xbox One X. Experience 40% more power than any other console

6 teraflops of graphical processing power and a 4K Blu-ray player provides more immersive gaming and entertainment

Play with the greatest community of gamers on the most advanced multiplayer network

Works with all your Xbox One games and accessories

Great for 1080p screensgames run smoothly, look great, and load quickly

Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB Console: $399.00 ($499.99)

Sceptre 55″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) LED TV

Screen Size (Diag.): 54.6″

Backlight Type: LED

Resolution: 2160p

Effective Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Smart Functionality: no

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Dynamic Contrast Ratio: 10,000:1

Viewable Angle (H/V): 178 degrees/178 degrees

Number of Colors: 1.07G

OSD Language: English, Spanish, French

Speakers/Power Output: 10W x 2

Surround Sound Mode

Component/Composite Video: 1

HDMI: 4

Headphone: 1

SPDIF Auto Output: 1

USB 2.0: 1

Sceptre 55″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) LED TV: $229.99 ($399.99)

Lenovo ideapad 320 15.6″ Laptop

Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: AMD A12-9720P Quad Core Processor

Display: 15.6″ HD LED Backlit Anti-Glare Display

Memory: 8GB (4GB OnBoard + 4GB SoDIMM) DDR4 1866MHz RAM

Internal storage: 1TB 5400 RPM Hard Disk Drive

Graphics: Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics

Optical Drive: DVDRW

Audio: 2 x 1.5W speakers with Dolby Audio

Battery life: Up to 4.5 Hours

Wireless: 802.11AC Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.1 Combo

Webcam: Front-Facing 0.3MP Webcam with integrated microphone

Product weight: 4.84 lbs

Color: Platinum Grey

Lenovo ideapad 320 15.6″ Laptop: $279.00 (reg. $399.00)