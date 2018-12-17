We’re starting off the new week with a terrific roundup that you’re not going to want to miss. We dug through hundreds of paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free on Monday morning, and we selected the eight best ones to share with you today. They’re all free downloads right now, but there’s no telling how long that’ll be the case. Grab them for free while you still can!

TocTak Camera

Normally $0.99.

#TocTak Film Camera

Live Filters to apply film and old photo effects in real time Film filter X Old photo print effect

Real-time effects !!! – Fuji, Kodak, Agfa film color

– Old Print Photo Effects

– Face photo beauty effect

– Silent shooting

– Full Resolution photo

– Print taken date

– Timer & Flash Function

– Photo edit mode

– Easy share

Reminders Widget

Normally $1.99.

Add reminders to iOS built-in reminders app from notificatin center withou unlocking the device. Save time to look and scroll through all your tasks and reminders.

The app offers the following features:

– View due or over due reminders from all groups in one place

– View all lists reminders in one place

– Add reminders from Widget without unlocking device

– View each reminders group list by itself

– Switch between reminders groups

– Scroll to view all reminders in each group

– Sort reminders by name or due date

– Complete reminders

– Tap on reminder to open Reminders app

iStudiez Pro Legendary Planner

Normally $2.99.

This is one of the apps you’ll really USE in your daily school life.

See how your grades go up as you stick to this app daily when planning your studies. 9 years of solid reputation among students in more than 30 countries!

9 years of continued development and growth!

9 years of excellent user support! Once purchased, can be used on iPhone and iPad, and Apple Watch.

Syncs data seamlessly with its counterpart OS version (available separately in the Mac App Store). Currently featured by Apple in various collections in more than 50 countries. Let’s reiterate for freshman ;)

You need this app to help you… …ORGANIZE YOUR SCHEDULE Unique built-in planner lets you input and easy manage all types of schedules including classic, alternating (A & B weeks), rotating and block schedule.

Not only you can enter most common course details, but also add instructors with all related information such as office hours, affiliation, phone number and email address. As well you are welcome to add holiday periods and even cancel separate classes in case of outstanding events.

In addition, you are supplied with an expanded set of icons designed especially for iStudiez Pro to mark your class types and extracurricular activities. Color labels are available for your convenience to mark each particular course. …FOLLOW UP WITH YOUR HOMEWORK Special section is dedicated to keep track of your homework and assignments. Whatever is the way you are used to manage your homework, you will find it all in iStudiez Pro. Whether you want to organize your assignments by date or by course or by priority or sort them into pending and completed, you have all options at your hand.

You can add partners to your homework if needed. …STAY UPDATED The main Today view updates your current schedule in the real-time mode. You’ll see online classes, regular schedule, due assignments and even past classes if you need to do some nostalgia.

Today view is incredibly flexible and allows modifying details of classes or assignments as per your need. …CALENDARS INTEGRATION You can choose to see third-party calendar events in iStudiez Pro. OR, you can share iStudiez Pro schedule into your calendars and share it with your classmates, friends, parents. …TRACK YOUR GRADES and GPA, COME TO LOVE YOUR EXAMS ;) This option is based on assignments (support of weighted/non-weighted assignments) and exams, and GPA calculator is available both for current and past semesters. Support of most world used grading scales (letter grades, percent, points). More to it: you can set up your “tick tick time to prepare to your exams!” alert, allowing yourself to plan your own comfortable time to study. …ENJOY ISTUDIEZ PRO ON APPLE WATCH iStudiez Pro has a full presence on Apple Watch, you can virtually stay notified of all the important events and homework due on your Apple Watch, with smartly designed notifications. See time left for current events and keep an eye on events that are coming next, right on Apple Watch face.

business card scanner

Normally $5.99.

Recognition Languages: English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Swedish [Product Description]

Snap a photo of the business card with iPhone camera and all the information

(Name, Job Title, Company, Department, Tel. …) is automatically recognized and go to iPhone Contacts. [Features and Functions]

SamCard is a fantasic visiting card reader with high recognition accuracy and speed. Other features:

Anti-shake photo shooting

Display the corresponding image when editing business card

Auto-detect text orientation

Auto-rotate card images

Shoot both vertically and horizontally. Tips to achieve best card recognition result: *Take a picture of a visiting card as clearly as possible. (using anti-shake and placing cards in good lighting condition) *Take a picture of a visiting card as big as possible. (aligning business card edges to viewfinder edges as closely as possible) *Be sure to position the mobile on the top of the visiting card at parallel level.

Real Strike

Normally $0.99.

A pool has been polluted by nuclear waste, a group of pests are just around the corner. We must stop them to infect our earth!

The new experience of Real Strike (phone camera to scan the mark), funny & simple!!

Only one mission: terminate the pests as many as you can in 80 seconds!

DOWNLOAD n PRINT the MARK(the first display picture,the black n white one is Real Strike Mark, the A4 size paper prefer),Scan the mark,welcome to the 3D world . $$$Awarded with Top Prize at MacWorld Asia 2012!$$$ *Ranked 1st in U.S. and China during limited free offering.

*Best ranked top 50 in U.S., top 10 in Japan and Germany. *“Real Strike is a wonderful app that definitely deserves a download.”——appchronicles *“My favorite part was Real Strike thermo and night vision. They are software tricks—and, of course, not actual thermo and night vision cameras. But they’re pretty good camera tricks!”——kotaku *“Finally, a gun entertainment app that includes a very well done FPS shooting animation while using your device’s camera — augmented reality style.”——crazymikesapps Real Strike is the first AR FPS app in the world, It mixes up the camera and the real-time computed 3D gun animation into an integrated view.

NOW,WE PUT A 3D WORLD INTO Real Strike Via SCAN THE MARK.And, you can make a movie while you play!

Photo Editor

Normally $1.99.

#1 All-In-1 Pic Collage Maker & Photo Editor for your best moments & memories! Make perfect pic collages with 5000+ layouts, effects, stickers & tools.

Download the best, the easiest app for editing photos and videos, making perfect free cards, and creating photo collages for this Christmas and holiday season! Choose from 5000+ trendy photo layouts, collage styles and sizes, awesome effects, exclusive stickers, cute background patterns, colored gradients and doodle on collages to TELL YOUR STORY with one framed picture! And edit and touch up your pics with powerful editing tools, filters, beauty & face retouch essentials.

Awesome Features

* 5000+ STYLISH Layouts in different shapes, sizes, styles! Mix-match your photos, crop, rotate, move and set them up as you like.

* Thousands of EXCLUSIVE stickers, backgrounds, patterns, frames to beautify your photos and decorate your stories.

* DIY Christmas greetings card and send to your family and friends.

* Use FREESTYLE to make a SCRAPBOOK of special moments & memories.

* DOODLE and write on your photos in your own unique handwriting.

* CUTOUT photos by tracing shapes with your finger.

* Smooth out your skin and fix any flaws with Beauty RETOUCH Tools.

* Device canvas sizes that fit Snapchat and Instagram stories in FREESTYLE.

* Make photos into SLIDESHOW with powerful video editor.

Features:

* 5000+ STYLISH LayoutsChoose from a wide variety of layouts, preset cards and templates or use freestyle mode to create a photo collage in your own UNIQUE STYLE .

* Adjustable LayoutFully ADJUSTABLE basic layout by adjusting the FRAME,COLORS and PATTERNS.

* Remix Up to 16 ShotsCombine 2 ~ 16 photos into a single awesome pic!

* StitchesCombine more than 16 photos into a long story picture.

* 1800+ Stickers & DecorationsDecorate your photos with tons of exclusive and TRENDY stickers! Personalize your collages and add extra fun in your own style!

* 800+ Cards & PostersChoose from 800+ preset templates for every occasion such as Christmas, birthdays, holidays, newborn babies, weddings, anniversaries and graduation !

* 600+ BackgroundsChoose & change any color, opacity, beautiful colored gradients and patterns!

* 100+ FontsAdd colorful TEXT & next trending MEME with funky FONTS to make them even more expressive!

* 780+ Photo FramesBeautify your photos into framed artwork with CREATIVE photo borders.

* 500 + EffectsCreate a whole different photo mood with TRENDY filters.

* BlurCreate blurred background to make STYLISH photo.

* Aspect Ratios for fb cover, fb post, twitter post, iPhone4/5/6 wallpaper.

* Photo EditorTrendy filters, touch-up tools(CROP, DRAW, REDEYE, BLEMISH, etc) and more!

* Beauty Retouch ToolsSmooth out your skin, reshape face, whiten teeth, remove blemishes & pimples and more.

* Ability to RE-EDIT saved works

* HIGH resolution output

* Video EditorCreate MUSIC VIDEO and SLIDESHOW with free popular musics. Easy to trim, speed, crop, rotate, move, flip, apply filter and more. And make photos into stunning slide show.

* Text on VideosAdd COLORFUL and ANIMATED text on video to make them even more expressive!

* Magic Video FilterAdd amazing animated video effects to make fun videos.

Orsus

Normally $0.99.

Orsus is a fast paced and challenging arcade game, which will take you into the realm of high speeds, elementary particles and yet to be discovered fundamental interactions.

Check your reaction time while trying to set the new world record. Got some free time? Or maybe you just want to challenge your friend.

Orsus is perfectly suited for this and many other uses. Good luck! Features:

* Great graphics

* Very simple controls

* 5 engaging game modes

* Leaderboards

* Achievements

* Built-in help system

Life Hacks

Normally $0.99.

We live in the age of life-hacking. The concept, which denotes a kind of upbeat, engineer-like approach to maximizing one’s personal productivity, first entered the mainstream lexicon in the mid-2000s, via tech journalists, the blogosphere, and trend spotting articles with headlines like “Meet the Life Hackers.” Since then the term has become ubiquitous in popular culture — just part of the atmosphere, humming with buzzwords, of the Internet age. Lifehacks brings you thousands of useful life-hacking tips that are deeply aimed at improving your productivity and bring calm to your life — an attempt to reclaim some leisure time and autonomy from the heavy demands of our busy lifestyles. Categories cover a wide spectrum to appeal to everyone across various situation. We invite you to improve your productivity with a daily dose of great hacks and tips. – Save life hacks by favoriting them.

– Share life hacks with friends via Twitter.

– New life hacks added daily.

