‘Avengers: Endgame’ and every other movie trailer you should watch from this past week

It’s finally here, folks! The first Avengers 4 trailer was released on Friday, after weeks of speculation. We’ll refer to it as Avengers: Endgame henceforward, as that’s the official title of the fourth film in the Avengers franchise. Marvel trailers hype dominated this past week, and we don’t have that many new non-Marvel trailers for you.

It’s as if everyone else tried to avoid competing against the upcoming Marvel blockbusters when it comes to trailers. Meanwhile, we’ve got several interesting movies opening this week, including the historical Mary Queen of Scots drama, the Vox Lux musical, and also the Ben Is Back Christmas drama.

Avengers: Endgame

I watched the first Avengers: Endgame trailer quite a few times already, pausing along the way and looking for clues and easter eggs, and I still have the feeling that I need to watch it again. The trailer does a great job reminding us of what just occurred in Infinity War, as it shows the aftermath of the battle.

Hawkeye gets a glorious introduction, and Ant-Man’s crucial role in the story is also brilliantly teased. If none of these details make sense, then you have more than four months to catch up on 10 years of Avengers movies, because Marvel used all those stories to get us to this two-part epic conclusion of the first decade of MCU movies: Infinity War and Endgame. The new Avengers film launches on April 26th, a week earlier than initially expected.

Breakthrough

It might seem like a superhero movie at first, but Breakthrough is a film based on real events. It’s the story of a boy, John Smith, who fell into a frozen lake and was rescued after 15 minutes of being submerged underwater. He was dead for nearly an hour, but somehow, his heart started beating when his mother started praying for him. You’ll recognize Chrissy Metz from This Is Us playing Joyce Smith, John’s mom. The film premieres on April 17th.

Captain Marvel

The second Captain Marvel trailer launched on Monday, giving us a better look at the upcoming origin story. But the movie may be more than a story about Captain Marvel. The last Marvel film to hit theaters before Avengers 4 will also tell us how Nick Fury transformed from a desk jockey into a driven S.H.I.E.L.D. leader determined to do whatever it takes to save Earth from danger. The film launches on March 8th, several weeks before Endgame premieres.