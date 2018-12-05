Black Friday and Cyber Week are theoretically supposed to be the big annual sales events where people buy all the gifts they need for the holiday season at deep discounts. Of course, many people just use these huge shopping events to buy things for themselves at deep discounts. There’s nothing wrong with that of course, and the good news is that the deep discounts never disappear at the end of Cyber Week. Instead, top retailers continue to offer terrific sales straight up until Christmas.

Walmart is obviously among the retailers offering all sorts of sales in the weeks preceding Christmas. The company is currently hosting what it calls the “Dashing Through the Deals” sale on its website, featuring new doorbuster deals every day along with more than 1,500 different discounts on popular products.

You can shop the entire sale right here on Walmart’s website, or check out our picks below for the top 10 deals on Wednesday. Highlights include more than $30 off Walmart’s most popular DNA test kit, a nice big 3.2-quart air fryer for $60, a 65-inch Sharp 4K TV for only $480, and a 21-inch snowblower for only $150!

23andMe – Personal Ancestry Kit with Lab Fee Included

Get a summary of your Ancestry Composition and see detailed percentages from regions around the world – now with 150+ Ancestry Regions. 23andMe offers genetics-based ancestry reports and tools, which means that we analyze your DNA to trace your lineage. Trace Your Ancestry Timeline and discover when different ancestries were introduced into your DNA. 23andMe – Personal Ancestry Kit with Lab Fee Included 1. Order the Kit 2. Provide Your Saliva Sample – Follow kit instructions to spit in the tube provided all from home. Register your saliva sample tube using the barcode so we know it belongs to you, and mail it back to our lab in the pre-paid package. 3. In approximately 6 to 8 weeks, we will send you an email to let you know your reports are ready in your online account. Log in and start discovering what your DNA says about you!

23andMe – Personal Ancestry Kit with Lab Fee Included: $68.97 (reg. $99.97)

Farberware 3.2-Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Fryer

Cook faster, healthier meals

Uses rapid hot air technology to cook food using little to no oil

Easy to use controls

3.2 quart basket fits up to 2 lbs of food

Food basket is non-stick and dishwasher-safe

Bonus recipe book with 25 recipes

Low odor, no mess

Farberware 3.2-Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Fryer: $59.88 (reg. $99.00)

Pit Boss Single-Burner Portable Gas Grill

305 square-inch cooking surface

Burger scale: 12

U-shaped burner

10,000 BTUs

Fueled by LP

Stainless steel construction

Portable design with folding legs and locking lid

Operates with a 1 lb propane cylinder (not included)

Assembly required

Pit Boss Single-Burner Portable Gas Grill: $49.99 (reg. $110)

Frigidaire 26lb. Portable Countertop Icemaker

Color: RED Make 26 lbs (12 kgs) of ice in 2 different sizes Stores 1.5 lbs of ice at a time Features bright LED indicators and electronic controls Large see through window to monitor ice levels Comes with a handy ice shovel Sleek and compact – ideal for your counter Always have fresh ice on hand with the superior ice making abilities of the Frigidaire Counter Top Ice Maker! Designed to make 26 pounds of ice in 2 different sizes, this handy counter top appliance is sleek and compact, and can store 1.5 pounds of ice at a time! Featuring bright LED indicators, and a large see-through window so you can easily monitor ice levels, the Frigidaire Counter Top Ice Maker is ideal for use all year round, for large parities, or for use in a dorm room!

Frigidaire 26lb. Portable Countertop Icemaker: $84.99 (reg. $124.99)

Sharp 65″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160p) HDR LED TV

Screen Size (Diag.): 64.5″

Backlight Type: LED

Resolution: 210p

Effective Refresh Rate: 60Hz

HDR: Yes

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

OSD Language: English, Spanish, French

Audio: Dolby Digital Plus

Audio Output: 2 x 10W

HDMI Inputs: 4

USB: 1

Composite Audio/Video: Input: 1

Digital Optical Audio Output: 1

Headphone Jack: 1

RF Antenna Input: 1

Built-in WiFi: yes

Sharp 65″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160p) HDR LED TV: $479.99 (reg. $699.99)

Dell 27″ FHD, LED Free Sync Gaming Monitor

Brand Dell

Screen Size 27.00 in

Backlight Type White LED

Model T4M7G

Resolution FHD (1080P)

Aspect Ratio 16:9

Response Time 2.00 ms

Refresh Rate 144.00 Hz

Color Black

Features Anti-Glare with 3H Hardness

manufacturer_part_number d2719hgf

Assembled Product Dimensions (L x W x H) 7.74 x 24.06 x 17.41 Inches

Dell 27″ FHD, LED Free Sync Gaming Monitor: $179.00 (reg. $279.00)

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Fortnite Bundle

Battle to be the last one standing in the worldwide Fortnite phenomenon

Includes the Eon cosmetics set download and 2,000 V-bucks to spend in-game

Fight in 100-player Battle Royale PVP mode on a giant map, building and destroying the environment as you go

Enjoy instant access to over 100 games out of the box with the included one-month trial of Xbox Game Pass

Xbox One family settings let you choose privacy, screen time, and content limits for each member of your family

Watch 4K Blu-ray movies; stream 4K video on Netflix, Amazon, and YouTube, among others; and listen to music with Spotify

Bundle Includes: 1TB Xbox One S console, wireless controller, full-game download of Fortnite Battle Royale, the Eon cosmetic set, 2000 V-bucks, a 1-month Xbox Game Pass trial, and 1-month Xbox Live Gold trial. (Game requires Xbox Live Gold, subscription sold separately)

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Fortnite Bundle: $249.00 (reg. $299.99)

Braun Series 9 9290cc ($120 in Rebates Available) Men’s Electric Foil Shaver

Brand Braun

Gender Male

Features Automatic

Manufacturer Part Number 6905587852

Model 9290cc

Type Foil Shave

Assembled Product Weight 2.493 lb

Assembled Product Dimensions (L x W x H) 6.18 x 6.18 x 9.92 Inches

Braun Series 9 9290cc ($120 in Rebates Available) Men’s Electric Foil Shaver: $249.94 (reg. $324.94)

Snow Joe SJ625E Electric Single Stage Snow Thrower

Ideal for quick snow pickups on mid-sized driveways and walkways

No gas, oil or tune-ups make it effortless to start and maintain

3 W LED light for safe nighttime clearing

Powerful 15-amp motor moves up to 800 lbs of snow per minute

Steel auger with 2 rubber blades cuts 21″ wide and 12″ deep in one pass

180 adjustable directional chute throws snow up to 20 ft

Compact wheels for easy maneuverability

ETL approved; Full 2-year warranty

Snow Joe SJ625E Electric Single Stage Snow Thrower: $149.99 (reg. $294.99)

Fluxx Watt UL2272 LED Hoverboard w/ 6-in Wheels

UL2272 Certified Safe! – Our batteries are Underwriter labs certified

Unique LED Lights! – Each Fluxx Watt Hoverboard has multiple LED lights to make your hover board look awesome and unique

Training Mode – Set the hover board to training mode to limit the speed so you can get used to controlling the self balancing scooter

200 Watt Dual Motors – Reach speeds of 6.5mph

Fluxx Watt UL2272 LED Hoverboard w/ 6-in Wheels: $99.00 (reg. $199.00)